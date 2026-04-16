SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
16.04.2026 22:46:03
Triad Wealth Partners Builds Stake in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing
According to its SEC filing dated April 16, 2026, Triad Wealth Partners, LLC established a new position in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), purchasing 1,420,366 shares. The quarter-end reported value of the position also totaled $45.67 million, reflecting both the purchase and any price movement during the period.This was a new position for Triad Wealth Partners, LLC, representing 3.62% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!