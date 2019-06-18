18.06.2019 00:11:00

Triage Partners Licenses WipIT™ SaaS to Global Logistics Company

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triage Partners, LLC has licensed its WipIT™ (Work In Process Information Technology) work flow control Software as a Service (SaaS) to a global third party logistics company.

After years of utilizing the system as an Operation Support System (OSS) Triage licensed its WipIT™ SaaS for internal customer deployments managing forward and reverse operations for 3PL's and direct end customers.  Triage WipIT™ system is a cloud-based workflow control system designed as a complementary system to warehouse management systems (WMS) for non-traditional processes such as product staging, returns processing (screening, test and disposition) or other processes traditional WMS systems do not support.

"After conducting market research and numerous requests by customers to license our software, we saw the opportunity to meet the demand for our software to streamline operations," said Dennis Ayo, Executive Vice President, Triage Partners, LLC.

Triage WipIT™ is offered as a SaaS solution enabling 3PL's and direct shippers with an inexpensive, flexible and easy to use system with robust reporting and business intelligence.

WipIT™ is cloud based, device independent and can run on any device. All one needs is an internet connection.  Several companies have successfully been utilizing the system for various solutions and include: Tier One Telecommunications companies, Global 3PL's and Technology Distributors.

Triage Partners, LLC is a technology enabled services and software provider. For further information about Triage Partners or it's software solutions, please contact Dennis Ayo at DAyo@triage-partners.com or call 813-422-0346

