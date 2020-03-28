TriageLogic® Implementing Virtual Call Centers with Telehealth Systems to Address COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TriageLogic, a leader in remote patient communication and nurse triage, announces a quick to deploy and easy to use telehealth system with a virtual call center that hospitals, medical organizations, and health centers can use for patient care during the COVID-19 crisis.

As health organizations adapt to the coronavirus pandemic, they are looking for a system that can be quickly deployed for staff and nurses to work remotely to set up doctor visits, answer patient questions, evaluate their symptoms and determine who needs further evaluation by a doctor. Team members can communicate with their physicians and set up two-way video visits using secure, HIPAA compliant texting options that do not require the use of a mobile application. This allows the remote hospital associates to set up and coordinate telehealth visits for doctors instead of in-person visits.

Nurses can also be included in the solution by having Covid-19 and other medical protocols available in a web-based system. The information from the phone call can be exported to the Hospital's EMR system or be integrated with Salesforce.

TriageLogic can deploy the following solutions related to sending staff home:



Cloud-based HIPAA compliant call center telephony system for coordination of remote staff

Phone System to connect remote workers with queueing and full contact center capability

COVID-19 Nurse Triage Protocols to be used with your current EMR or CRM such as Salesforce

Web-based Triage Software with COVID-19 and other protocols

Coordination of telemedicine visits between non-clinical, nurses, and doctors in client EMR

TriageLogic assists in recommending efficient workflow and implementation of two-way video visits

Additional solutions such as a fully staffed Covid-19 hotline and remote patient monitoring is also available.

"TriageLogic was able to set up a Telehealth system within a couple of days for our nurses and doctors to work remotely and continue their medical visits," Melinda, Director of PPM Business Operations for a large Children's Hospital.

About TriageLogic®

TriageLogic is a URAC-accredited, physician-led provider of top-quality nurse telehealth technology, mobile applications, and medical call center solutions, all with the purpose of encouraging positive patient behavior and improving access to healthcare. Founded in 2006, the TriageLogic Group now serves more than 9,000 physicians and covers over 20 million lives nationwide. They continue to partner with private practices, hospitals, and corporations throughout the U.S.

