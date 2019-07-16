Tribal Holding Company Successfully Manages Multiple Entities with Gravity Software's Cloud-Based Accounting Solution

DETROIT, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gravity Software™ (Gravity), a mid-market accounting solution provider, announced that Onefire Holding Co. (Onefire) is now able to complete it's accounting functions in 50% less time after replacing QuickBooks™ Enterprise application with Gravity's cloud-based accounting software.

Gravity is built from the ground up on the Microsoft Power Platform (aka Dynamics 365 CRM). Gravity brings the applications that run your accounting and operations together with the familiar Office apps you already use and know. Gravity incorporates a variety of easy-to-use inter-company features that would otherwise only be available in expensive enterprise applications — bringing them all together in one unified platform

"Gravity's goal is to fill the gap between entry-level accounting applications like QuickBooks and expensive enterprise software like Sage Intacct," said John Silvani, President of Gravity Software. "Onefire's diverse group of non-gaming commercial investments is growing significantly, and Gravity's advanced capabilities allow their users to access all of these companies remotely. The process that used to be an almost month-long endeavor can now be accomplished within a few days."

Onefire's team now can enter one transaction and allocate it across multiple companies, as well as depend on automatic inter-company balancing. This functionality saved Onefire valuable time and money. And to the delight of Onefire's accounting staffers, they can now work from home as needed.

"We're now able to get our (previous) months closed by the fourth day of each month, with all reports printed and everything ready to go. It's just a tremendous savings in terms of screen time and effort. I can get those done way ahead of time, get them planned...then just jump from one to another and get them closed. It's almost automatic," stated Robert Everman, Onefires' Chief Operating Officer. "Gravity has been a lifesaver for me. I'm 100% in its camp. It's so much easier, so much better and so much more efficient."

Onefire's case study outlines the results that they achieved by upgrading from QuickBooks Enterprise to Gravity. The complete case study can be read here, and highlights include:

Onefire's Results with Gravity:

Managing 17 Entities in One Database

Automated Inter-Company Management

Increased Overall Efficiency by 50%

Secure Remote Work from Home

Gravity's amazing multi-company model can dramatically increase efficiency across the board. Below are Gravity's multi-company key features:

Multi-Company Operational Reports

Inter-Company Billing

Inter-Company Transactions

Shared Master Files

Multi-Company Cash Receipts

Even better, the first five entities are included with Gravity, where other applications charge per entity. Thanks to Gravity, companies who have multiple entities don't have to struggle with inefficiency anymore. Learn more and schedule your online demo today!

About Gravity Software

Gravity Software™ (Gravity) is the only cloud accounting business management application exclusively built from the ground up on the Microsoft Power Platform. This platform allows businesses to choose which features they need for their unique operations. With Gravity, no matter how many entities your company has, there's no need for multiple databases or programs! SMBs gain real-time visibility into their businesses and benefit from the ability to make more informed decisions. More than just cloud accounting, Gravity provides businesses with the necessary tools and processes they need to grow.

About Onefire Holding Co.

Based in Jenks, Oklahoma, Onefire Holding Co. is a Muscogee (Creek) Nation investment and asset organization. With 17 entities across various sites, it oversees management and operations for a diverse group of non-gaming commercial investments. Holdings include a 46-year-old defense contractor; a construction industry supplier; an online school for entrepreneurs; a CNG fueling station; a golf-themed entertainment/dining center and Tulsa's original Arkansas River commercial development.

