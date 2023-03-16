Tribute Portfolio Sparks New Perspectives in the Seychelles With the Opening of laïla, Seychelles, a Tribute Portfolio Resort

The indie spirited hotel brand's debut in the land of perpetual summer is a boutique sanctuary that connects travelers with the spirit of the destination

BETHESDA, Md., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribute Portfolio – part of Marriott Bonvoy's growing collection of characterful, independent hotels, welcomes its latest addition with the opening of laïla, Seychelles, a Tribute Portfolio Resort. Marking the brand's debut in the Seychelles, the resort offers an oasis perfect for island exploration and revitalization set in the serenity of a natural botanical paradise. Located close to Anse Royal, the photo-ready white sandy beach on the Southeastern coast of Mahé, the Seychelles' largest island the resort set to showcase the hidden gems of the island for travelers and locals who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling.

"The remote country of Seychelles is as fascinating as it is eye-catching with its own indie spirit, making for a mesmerizing setting for our first Tribute Portfolio property," said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Tribute Portfolio, and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. "From its captivating design and vibrant social spaces to moments of sincere service – hallmarks that bring the brand to life across our family of independent hotels – Iaïla, Seychelles, a Tribute Portfolio Resort has its own unique personality and is destined to rise to the top of every traveler's 'must-experience' list."

Designed by MMAC Design, the resort has a harmoniously calming color palette complemented by bold pops of green which pay homage to the beautiful tropical surroundings. With carefully curated interiors, guests will appreciate the intricate detailing throughout, including the lobby ceiling which has been carved to reflect the shapes of the many islands in the Seychelles. Each of the resort's 76 bespoke guest rooms are decorated with nature-inspired aesthetics, featuring a mural of the Seychelles' plant silhouette, hand woven macramé bed board, and room separator made with wood and rattan, the natural materials often used in the island's traditional architecture. In addition, families or a collective of friends can choose from the resort's eight boutique suites, including the Senior Suite with a private plunge pool and private terrace overlooking the Indian Ocean and surrounding mountains.

The resort features no shortage of distinct amenities, including a water sports center, outdoor swimming pool, 24/7 gym, spa, barbershop, and kids' recreation area. Tailor-made for guests who want to be part of something and seek out experiences that draw them into a larger community, the resort's expansive activity offerings draw on the Seychellois spirit to captivate minds. Guests can take part in thoughtfully curated village experiences including Creole cooking classes, traditional weaving demonstrations, and evenings dancing around the bonfire to the traditional and charming sounds of Moutya music. Guests looking to live like a local can join insiders on day trips to explore the village market, embark on a fishing trip, hike through the jungle, or take expeditions to neighboring islands arranged by native experts. Additionally, guests can enjoy sunrise yoga, jogging along the resort's tropical trails, jewelry making using foraged shells, or opt for water sports including paddle boarding, kayaking, and snorkeling at the famous uninhabited 'Ile Souris' coral island, which is frequented by an array of coral fish and sea turtles.

After a day of inspiring adventures, guests can relax at the laïla Spa with expert therapists who offer a full range of facial and body treatments, which include healing practices using only organic and handmade products made with local ingredients, such as coconut, vanilla, and cinnamon.

A foodies' haven, the resort features five restaurants and bars, designed to capture the spirit of the community and attract guests and locals alike. Laroul offers an international array of cuisines and cultures with a distinctive Seychellois touch throughout the breakfast and dinner services. Signature dishes feature daily catches from the Indian Ocean and seasonal produce, such as Grilled Red Snapper and Flambé with Star Fruit. Kafe Kreol Beachside Bar and Restaurant is designed with a rustic concept and décor, serving up authentic Creole and Italian cuisine paired with both classic and locally inspired cocktails made with Takamaka Bay rum and fresh local produce such as coconuts and tamarind. For guests who gravitate towards a sip and swim session, the poolside Laroul Bar offers expertly prepared drinks and snacks.

