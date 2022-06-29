|
29.06.2022 16:35:44
TRIBUTE TO MAITRE JEAN-PAUL AESCHIMANN
|
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
It is with deep sadness that Johann Rupert, Chairman of Richemont, on behalf of Richemonts Board of Directors, management and colleagues announces the passing of Maître Jean-Paul Aeschimann.
Maître Aeschimann served as Richemont Deputy Chairman for 22 years, from its foundation in 1988 till 2010. During his tenure, he was also Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominations Committee.
A graduate in law from the University of Neuchâtel, Maître Aeschimann studied at Harvard University and was admitted to the Bar of Geneva. He served as Counsel to Lenz & Staehelin, itself legal counsel to Richemont.
Paying tribute to Me Jean-Paul Aeschimann, Johann Rupert, Chairman, said:
It is with profound emotion and immense sadness that I learnt of the passing of Me Jean-Paul Aeschimann, a highly respected and valued colleague, who was a member of Richemonts founding team. Over 22 years, Richemont benefited enormously from Jean-Pauls astute comments and insightful advice. We should all be truly deeply grateful for Jean-Pauls incommensurable contribution to the Groups success, as prior Deputy Chairman but also Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation and Nominations Committees. Today, I have also lost an esteemed friend. I will remember with the greatest fondness the incisiveness and humour he brought to our many discussions over the future of Richemont and much else besides.
On behalf of all of the Board members and colleagues at Richemont, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to [Me] Jean-Paul [Aeschimann]s family and friends.
About Richemont
At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside Online Distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service.
Richemonts ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.
Richemont operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors with Watchfinder & Co., NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET and the OFS division; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey and Serapian. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
|Chemin de la Chênaie 50
|1293 Bellevue
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41227213506
|E-mail:
|pressoffice@cfrinfo.net
|Internet:
|http://www.richemont.com
|ISIN:
|CH0210483332
|Valor:
|21048333
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1387037
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1387037 29.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Richemontmehr Nachrichten
|
16:35
|TRIBUTE TO MAITRE JEAN-PAUL AESCHIMANN (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|Luxus Aktien im Aufwind- Darum lässt die China-Angst für LVMH, Richemont und Kering nach (Börse Online)
|
02.06.22
|Richemont reports strong FY22 ESG performance (EQS Group)
|
02.06.22
|RICHEMONTS 2022 ANNUAL REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE (EQS Group)
|
27.05.22
|Aktien Schweiz nach Feiertagspause fest - Richemont rehabilitiert (Dow Jones)
|
27.05.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Ziel für Richemont auf 120 Franken - 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)
|
25.05.22
|Aktien Schweiz gut behauptet - Richemont auf Erholungskurs (Dow Jones)
|
20.05.22
|Aktien Schweiz unverändert - Richemont nach Zahlen unter Druck (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Richemontmehr Analysen
|27.06.22
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|27.06.22
|Richemont Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.06.22
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|27.05.22
|Richemont Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.05.22
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|27.06.22
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|27.06.22
|Richemont Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.06.22
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|27.05.22
|Richemont Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.05.22
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|27.06.22
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|27.06.22
|Richemont Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.06.22
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|27.05.22
|Richemont Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.05.22
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|20.01.22
|Richemont Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Richemont
|74,28
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX zur Schlussglocke im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel schwächer. Auch der DAX musste zur Wochenmitte Einbußen verkraften. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Asien schlossen am Mittwoch tiefer.