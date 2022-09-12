Trick or (Frosty) Treat: Wendy's Saves #SpookySeason Sweets Shortage with Boo! Books Benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

Trade Halloween candy for Boo! Books to make more family moments possible for children in foster care

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Does the candy shortage have you spooked for trick-or-treating? Fear not – your favorite red head is here to save Halloween, or should we say, HalloWEENDY's? That's right, Wendy's® Boo! Books™ are BACK just in time for #SpookySeason. For just $1, fans will be treated to FIVE coupons for free Jr. Frosty® treats—no tricks here!

But the sweetest treat is that proceeds* from Wendy's Boo! Books support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® in finding forever families for children in foster care. For more than 15 years, Wendy's Boo! Books have supported the Foundation's work to find safe, loving and permanent homes for more than 12,000 children in foster care.

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy's Boo! Books are available for purchase now through October 31, 2022, at participating Wendy's locations. Free Jr. Frosty coupons may be redeemed now until December 31, 2022.

WHY:

Purchasing Boo! Books for trick-or-treaters (or your personal sweets stash...) directly contributes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, making more family moments possible for children in foster care. Last year, Wendy's Boo! Books raised $5.8 million for the Foundation, and this year Wendy's is looking to exceed that goal.

Not to mention, passing out FREE Jr. Frosty treats coupons will make your house, THE house, this HalloWEENDY's!

HOW TO GET YOUR BOO! BOOKS:

Hop on your broom and visit your nearest Wendy's to pick up your Boo! Books for just $1 each. You can also order via the mobile app or through Wendy's self-order kiosks—just add your Boo! Books to your order from the "Give Something Back" category.

Over the past three decades, Wendy's has raised more than $250 million for the Foundation, helping to find permanent, loving families for more than 12,000 children in the United States and Canada. To learn more about Boo! Books and how Wendy's is working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Boo! Books or www.davethomasfoundation.org

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*At participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants while supplies last. 85¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9.5.2022 – 10.31.2022 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons valid from 9.5.2022 – 12.31.2022.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trick-or-frosty-treat-wendys-saves-spookyseason-sweets-shortage-with-boo-books-benefiting-the-dave-thomas-foundation-for-adoption-301621718.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company