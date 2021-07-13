Tricon Announces Appointment of Renee Lewis Glover to Board of Directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Renee Lewis Glover to its Board of Directors. Ms. Glover brings more than 25 years of experience in real estate development, community building, urban policy and business transformation.

"On behalf of our Board, I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Ms. Glover," said David Berman, Executive Chairman of Tricon's Board of Directors. "Her breadth of experience in housing and community development will undoubtedly add a valuable perspective, and her vision and passion for building strong communities aligns perfectly with Tricon's core values."

Ms. Glover is founder and managing member of the Catalyst Group LLC, a national consulting firm focused on urban revitalization, real estate development, community building, urban policy and business transformation. She previously served as President and CEO of the Atlanta Housing Authority for almost 20 years, where she pioneered the implementation of master-planned, mixed-use, and mixed-income communities.

Ms. Glover currently serves on the Board of Directors of Fannie Mae, the Board of Trustees of Enterprise Community Partners, the Board of Advisors of the University of Pennsylvania's Institute of Urban Research and the Azimuth GRC Advisory Board. She previously served on the Boards of Directors of Habitat for Humanity International and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, among other organizations.

This broad experience is augmented by numerous accolades and awards, including an induction as a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. Ms. Glover has also been honoured by HousingWire as one of 40 Women of Influence in Real Estate.

