Tricon Announces Date for Year-End 2020 Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), a rental housing company catering to the middle-market demographic throughout the United States and Canada, invites you to participate in its live conference call with senior management in which we will discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2020. The call will take place on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET.

Tricon's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2020 will be released prior to the call and will be made available on the Company's website and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

To access the call, please dial (647) 427-2311 or (866) 521-4909 (Conference ID # 2792615). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at www.triconresidential.com. A replay of the call will be available from 1pm ET on March 4, 2021, until midnight ET, on April 4, 2021. To access the replay, call (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642, followed by passcode 2792615.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company catering to the middle-market demographic throughout the United States and Canada. We own and manage over 30,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated, technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

