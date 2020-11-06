Tricor Group Recognized for Public Relations Excellence at the 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and 2020 International Business Awards

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia's leading business expansion specialist providing integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services and strategic business advisory, has won Gold for "Innovation in Media Relations" at the 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards and Silver for "Communications Team of the Year" at the 2020 International Business Awards®.

The two awards recognize Tricor's effective use of public relations and media relations to raise brand awareness, reputation, and elevate brand positioning in Asia. Despite the firm's 20-year history and strong track record of serving 40% of the Fortune 500 and over 50,000 clients in 21 markets worldwide, Tricor's brand awareness was still in development with much opportunity to grow. Tricor Group seized this opportunity by implementing an integrated communications strategy to proactively share the 'Tricor Story' through targeted PR to strengthen and enhance Tricor's market position as Asia's leading business expansion specialist.

Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: "We are pleased to be recognized by the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for our global marketing and communication team's outstanding PR and media relations work. The new brand awareness milestones we've achieved are significant in Tricor's evolution as Asia's leading business expansion specialist. This accolade is a distinct honor for us because it's a reflection of how well we are telling the 'Tricor Story' to external stakeholders and communicating about our leadership position in the market."

Sunshine Farzan, Tricor Group Head of Marketing & Communications, said: "Tricor's new communications strategy revamped our approach to public relations, strategically drawing from our enriched team of experts to share timely and relevant thought leadership and insights. This award is a significant honor for our entire team and recognizes their effort to raise brand awareness and ensure that our brand values continue to reflect the core ethos of our firm."

The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, with the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards being the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the APAC region. More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across APAC were considered for this year's awards.

For more information, please contact:

HONG KONG SAR (GROUP OFFICE)

Sunshine Farzan

Tricor Group

Group Head of Marketing & Communications

Tel: +852 2980 1261

Email: Sunshine.Farzan@hk.tricorglobal.com

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, corporate trust & debt services, and strategic business advisory. Tricor provides the building blocks for, and catalyzes every stage of clients' business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 50,000 clients globally (including 20,000 clients in Mainland China), a staff strength of over 2,700 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,500 companies listed in Hong Kong SAR and Mainland China, ~500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management.



Visit: www.tricorglobal.com

SOURCE Tricor Group