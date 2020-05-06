Trident at AIU's Doctoral-Focused CORE Webinar Series Returns May 7

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident at American InterContinental University's (Trident) CORE webinar series returns with its 39th offering, "Qualitative Data Analysis for Applied Research," on May 7 at 4 p.m. Pacific.

"Qualitative Data Analysis for Applied Research," will be presented by Dr. Indira Guzman and Dr. Christopher Linski. This presentation will include an explanation of the types of qualitative analysis, an examination of analysis procedures provided in academic literature, and an introduction to the process of writing the analysis chapter for doctoral study projects.

The presenters will be joined by recent graduates who will provide lessons learned from the analysis process of their own doctoral research. This webinar will be especially useful to students completing their doctoral study project in the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program.

Launched in May 2015, the CORE webinar series is designed to provide faculty, students, and alumni an opportunity to share their research and skills with the Trident community.

Coordinating this effort are Trident's Doctoral Studies Directors, Dr. Ryan Dwight, College of Health and Human Services, Dr. Indira Guzman, Glenn R. Jones College of Business, Dr. Wenling Li, College of Education, and Dr. Heidi Smith, Dean, College of Education. Each college takes turns hosting webinars throughout the year, covering subject matter relevant to Trident's six doctoral programs.

During its five-year span, the CORE series has served as a forum for development for doctoral students and alumni, covering the entire dissertation process, writing for doctoral research, publishing in academic journals, and more. Additionally, alumni have had the opportunity to present their research to an audience of scholars and researchers.

"Qualitative Data Analysis for Applied Research" will be presented on Thursday, May 7 at 4 p.m. Pacific. Register here.

Founded in 1998, Trident at American InterContinental University (Trident at AIU) is part of an online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident at AIU uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills designed to enhance the lives and education of students. Trident offers quality associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident at AIU is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org) and has more than 22,000 alumni with a military affiliation. Trident has received acknowledgements from Washington Monthly, Military Times, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident at AIU's wide range of educational options.

