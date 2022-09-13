TRIDENT TEAMS UP WITH CHLÖE BAILEY TO LAUNCH #CHEWTHEVIBES CHALLENGE AND NEW GUM INNOVATION

Award-winning musical artist drops new song featuring gum-chewing sounds in celebration of the TikTok challenge and new TRIDENT VIBES ft. SOUR PATCH KIDS gum

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIDENT Gum made history as the first gum to reach space in 1964. Once again, the brand is reaching new heights – this time on a musical scale as it teams up with renowned R&B singer Chlöe to release a song as part of the new #ChewTheVibes Challenge to launch its latest innovation, TRIDENT VIBES featuring SOUR PATCH KIDS gum, now available in stores nationwide.

TRIDENT VIBES featuring SOUR PATCH KIDS gum is a new flavor-packed, sugarless chewing gum that features a crunchy, candy-like outer shell that transforms into a smooth, sour then sweet, juicy chew. Two flavors can be found at stores nationwide – Redberry and Blue Raspberry – while the third flavor, Watermelon, can be found exclusively at Walmart.

In honor of this new mouth-watering gum, TRIDENT Gum is collaborating with Chlöe for the #ChewTheVibes TikTok Challenge. Chlöe is inviting gum and music fans alike to join the challenge by posting her TRIDENT VIBES song on TikTok as they mimic Chlöe's choreography and chew to the beat (use of gum is not required). Fans can post their own versions of the choreography on TikTok from September 13-19, 2022, to enter the contest.*

"TRIDENT Gum is thrilled to partner with Chlöe, an immensely talented and spirited artist, for our #ChewTheVibesChallenge," said Rohit Sakhamuri, TRIDENT Gum Brand Manager at Mondelēz International. "Chlöe has the right sound and vibes to be the face of our new challenge and ignite a spark of fun for all."

Keep an eye out for Chlöe's song on TikTok – and then you can post your own version of the choreography for the #ChewTheVibes Challenge. For Official Rules for the challenge, please visit https://bit.ly/3z7FOmh or use the link in the @therealtridentgum bio on TikTok. Winners will be notified on or around October 10, 2022, and prizes will include cash and headphones signed by Chlöe herself. Not to mention, some #ChewTheVibes Challenge videos will be featured on the TRIDENT Gum TikTok account.

"I'm always looking to add some fun to my music, and the TRIDENT VIBES burst of flavor, inspired by SOUR PATCH KIDS is so refreshing," said Chlöe. "Plus, the sound of gum-chewing creates a fun beat, so how could you not have a great time with it?"

Are you the next budding musical artist? Join the #ChewTheVibes Challenge to showcase your talent and you could win big. To learn more, keep an eye on TikTok starting September 13, 2022. Don't forget to follow Trident on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*No Trident Gum Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.) + PR, 16 and older. Ends 9/19/22. 100 randomly selected entries considered to win. Rules link in @therealtridentgum bio on TikTok. Void where prohibited.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

