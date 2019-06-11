TridentUSA Health Services Appoints Health Industry Veterans to Newly Created Co-Chief Clinical Officer Position

SPARKS, Md., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TridentUSA Health Services today announced the appointment of Lori Stallings-Sicard, MBA, RN, BSN, CENP and Jane Pike-Benton, MS, RN to the newly created position of Co-Chief Clinical Officer. Ms. Stallings-Sicard and Ms. Pike-Benton were selected due to their broad perspectives and deep expertise in both post-acute and acute care settings in order to improve patient safety and clinical outcomes.

"Our overriding purpose at TridentUSA Health Services is to ensure optimal outcomes for both our customers and patients, and this is why we created the Chief Clinical Officer position," said Andrei Soran, Chief Executive Officer, TridentUSA Health Services. "As key members of TridentUSA's Executive Team, Ms. Stallings-Sicard and Ms. Pike-Benton will be responsible for the overall quality of the care we provide, the outcomes of our care, the interfaces with clinicians, and oversee development of new clinical products and services. Most importantly, they will be the ultimate advocate for our patients and serve as the clinical voice across all business lines."

As the nation's largest and only national health company to provide mobile bedside clinical services, the creation of the Chief Clinical Officer position by TridentUSA Health Services represents a unique and differentiated approach that serves to reinforce the importance of patient safety and outcomes.

Lori Stallings-Sicard, MBA, RN, BSN, CENP| Vice President – Hired in August of 2018, Ms. Stallings-Sicard currently leads a team of professionals responsible for driving clinical and operational improvement and efficiency throughout the organization. She brings over 30 years of nursing experience, including 15 years of executive leadership experience in inpatient, outpatient and post-acute operations. Her most recent experience included serving as Regional Vice President of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Detroit Medical Center, finishing her time there as Chief Nursing Officer and Group Chief Operating Officer. She holds a BSN degree from Eastern Michigan University and an MBA from Western Governors University and is a Certified Executive in Nursing Practice from the American Organization of Nurse Executives.

Jane Pike-Benton, MS, RN | Vice President – Hired in February of this year, Ms. Pike-Benton is leading a team to develop and grow the TridentCare At Home business. She brings nearly 25 years of clinical and post-acute care experience most recently at Tenet Healthcare in Dallas where she developed integrated preferred provider networks, and previously as Executive Vice President Home Health and Transitions in Care for Vanguard Health Systems in Nashville, TN. She was a key speaker at the National Association for Home Care & Hospice Annual Meeting for three years in a row, has presented at many industry-related events and has been published in multiple medical periodicals. Jane holds a BS degree from Boston College and a MS degree from the Graduate School of Nursing at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

With net revenues exceeding $450M and more than 5,600 employees serving customers in 36 states, TridentUSA Health Services (tridentusahealth.com) provides a total clinical services solution serving the post-acute care market, delivering diagnostic services wherever patients are located. Each month, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular, imaging, and nurse practitioner services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. In 2018, the company launched its streamlined digital order, delivery and tracking system, TridentConnect. TridentUSA Health Services has a strategic alliance with the leading national provider of teleradiology services, Rely Radiology.

