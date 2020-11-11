Tridiuum Appoints Healthcare Veteran Philip Vecchiolli as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum , the nation's premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, today announced that Philip Vecchiolli has joined the company as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. Vecchiolli, who brings over 30 years of experience to the new role, has a successful track record of leading business development for large and mid-size healthcare companies. Most recently, Vecchiolli led the large sales and retention team for Optum's Behavioral Health division – where he and his team exceeded its revenue goals in 2018, 2019, and are on track to do the same in 2020.

Vecchiolli joins Tridiuum at a critical time for both the industry and the fast-growing company. Tridiuum, which recently announced new customer engagements with AbleTo, Vertava Health, Cosan Group, and Crossover Health, rapidly innovated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by adding HIPAA-compliant video capabilities to its Tridiuum ONE platform to enhance telemental health sessions. Tridiuum's platform also facilitates measurement-based care, which has strong empirical support for improving patient engagement and outcomes.

"I'm thrilled to join Tridiuum's passionate team at this incredibly unique moment when providers and payers must rapidly adapt to serve the growing number of patients in need of behavioral health treatment," said Vecchiolli. "Tridiuum has a massive opportunity to become the must-have engine that drives high-performance behavioral health networks – and to help care delivery organizations and health plans to track patient outcomes and costs more closely than ever before. I'm confident that Tridiuum will transform the industry with a new best practice that is better for patients and better for the bottom line – and I couldn't be more excited to get started."

Prior to Vecchiolli's most recent role in behavioral health at Optum, he also led strategic business development and growth at MagellanRx Management, Aetna Pharmacy Management, Convey Health, and OptumHealth for national payer sales. At Tridiuum, Vecchiolli is responsible for revenue-generation strategy and execution for all target markets. He reports to the company's CEO, Mark Redlus.

"Welcoming Phil to our already strong team is yet another data point to confirm that Tridiuum is on the path to continued growth and expansion," said Redlus. "As we evolve as a company, Phil's knowledge and experience with help us to better serve our provider and payer clients that are looking to drive high-performance networks and facilitate rapid referrals to the right patients at the right time. Most importantly, Phil shares our mission – and he is already fiercely dedicated to pushing boundaries, making breakthroughs and ensuring that we can maximize our impact in the remainder of 2020 and beyond."

Tridiuum, the premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, is accelerating improved outcomes and reduced costs by reimagining how behavioral healthcare is delivered. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows in a way that advances patient outcomes. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. More than 2,000 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 7,500 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 11,000 patients every day. To learn more, visit https://tridiuum.com .

