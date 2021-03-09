Tridiuum Partners with Ginger to Guide Behavioral Health Patients to High-Quality, Cost-Effective Treatments

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum , the nation's premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, announced today that Ginger , the leader in on-demand mental healthcare, will become a part of their network of providers that can guide patients to the most appropriate level of care to address their mental health needs. This new partnership is both critical and timely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a major toll on the mental health of more Americans than ever before.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll , 53 percent of U.S. adults reported that their mental health had been negatively impacted by the virus. Census Bureau data in December revealed that U.S. mental health problems have reached all-time highs, with almost half of Americans now showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression. The CDC also reported that U.S. hospitals saw a 31% increase in the proportion of mental health emergency visits for adolescents ages 12 to 17 from April to October 2020.

Access to mental health services is a growing problem: 54% of behavioral health organizations reported they have had to close programs while 65% have had to cancel, reschedule, or turn away patients in need. At the same time, demand for mental health services is continuing to rise. According to a survey released by the National Council for Behavioral Health in late 2020, demand for behavioral health services are rising, with 52% of organizations seeing an increase in requests for services. The survey also found that capacity is diminishing as a result of the pandemic.

Tridiuum works with leading health plans and providers to provide easy access to care and referrals for outside providers that can help expand their capacity. Patients in need of mental health support are directed to Tridiuum's Behavioral Health Index (BHI), a standardized measurement of each patient's behavioral health severity. The BHI helps to inform and direct the patient to the most appropriate care from providers, including Ginger, which offers an evidence-based collaborative care model that has been shown to produce 70% symptom improvement in members with signs of depression. As a part of Tridiuum's network, Ginger will also utilize Tridiuum's measurement-based platform to drive seamless referrals and data-sharing between Ginger's providers and Tridiuum's health plan and provider clients.

"Tridiuum has always been fiercely dedicated to promoting and facilitating measurement-based behavioral healthcare – and we're thrilled to align with a true partner that has that shared passion for powering data-driven care delivery," said Mark Redlus, CEO of Tridiuum. "Utilizing Tridiuum's proven BHI to guide patients to Ginger's evidenced-based protocols will not only help to ensure that individuals are getting the treatments they need, but also help to improve access to quality care and lower healthcare costs in the short and long-term."

Ginger's collaborative model brings together coaches, therapists, and psychiatrists to ensure that every member is provided with the appropriate level of care, when they need it. Through a smartphone, members can access the support they need within seconds, 24/7, 365 days a year. Ginger's care providers are supported by proprietary technology to help determine the type of care members need, measure the success of treatment, and collaborate efficiently and effectively.

"At Ginger, we believe that having access to high quality, on-demand mental healthcare is the right of every person," said Karan Singh, COO of Ginger. "Yet, we know all too well that our nation's existing system was already falling short and is now under even greater strain. We are glad to be part of Tridiuum's network of providers, and doing so, will allow us to continue to close the numerous gaps in our healthcare system that hinder access to affordable, high-quality care. Together, we'll create a seamless experience for patients and providers alike that ensures that the right care is provided to as many people as possible."

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum, the premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, is accelerating improved outcomes and reduced costs by reimagining how behavioral healthcare is delivered. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows in a way that advances patient outcomes. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. Almost 2,000 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 6,500 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 11,000 patients every day. To learn more, visit https://tridiuum.com .

