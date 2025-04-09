Press release

Trifork subsidiary Nine wins strategically important contract for the Danish Agency for Digital Government: Developing Denmark’s Digital Identity Wallet

Copenhagen, 9 April 2025 – The Danish Agency for Digital Government (Digitaliseringsstyrelsen) has awarded the contract for the first phase of developing Denmark’s new Digital Identity Wallet to the IT company Nine, a subsidiary of Trifork Group. The project is awarded through the SKI framework agreement 02.14, category 1 (competence procurement), with a total value of DKK 29 million for the initial phase, which includes development starting in April 2025, go-live in Q1 2026, followed by two years of support and continued development.

The Digital Identity Wallet will initially enable citizens to obtain digital proof of age and a digital ID credential, usable both physically and online, without having to share unnecessary personal information.

In subsequent project phases, the functionality will be expanded to include a wide range of digital credentials and comply with the requirements of the EU’s eIDAS2 regulation. This means the wallet will ultimately be interoperable with other EU member states’ digital identity wallets – serving as a secure and standardized solution across borders.

In the long term, many public authorities are expected to use the wallet to issue digital credentials.

Nine has had a long-standing collaboration with the Danish Agency for Digital Government over several years, including work on the Next Generation Digital Post (NgDP) and the Rights Portal (Rettighedsportalen).

"We are proud to be entrusted with developing Denmark’s Digital Identity Wallet. It is an exciting and meaningful task where security, user-friendliness, and future EU compatibility are at the core,” says Jacob Strange, CEO of Nine.

The parent company, Trifork, is closely engaged in the awarded project. Trifork wishes to take part in the development of EU wallets in other member states, seeing great potential in leveraging Nine’s experience from Denmark in the broader European market.



