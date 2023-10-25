Trigent AXLR8 Labs Accelerates Time to Market of Innovations and New Products for its Clients

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent, a leading US-based technology services provider, launched Trigent AXLR8 Labs — a Tech Accelerator that combines Trigent's domain and technical expertise to expedite go-to-market for software product companies.

As a unique service offering, Trigent AXLR8 Labs enables organizations to stay market-relevant by helping them accelerate product development, from ideation to MVP to scale-up operations.

Regardless of the product life cycle stage, Trigent AXLR8 Labs can re-architect an application for scale, reliability, and performance or pivot stalled projects with design thinking and CX changes.

Companies can build, improve, and release new features faster, as Trigent AXLR8 Labs takes charge of all operational activities from augmenting tech teams to workflow management and embedding a QE and an open API framework, as well as providing expertise in optimizing infrastructure spend, thereby fast forwarding their technology innovations.

With a singular goal of accelerating the go-to-market initiatives for start-ups, scale-ups, and established enterprises, Trigent AXLR8 Labs provides maturity and operational excellence through an Everything-as-a-Service (Xaas) model, thus paving the way for businesses to operate at high velocity and reduce overheads.

Chella Palaniappan, President - Client Services, Trigent, said, "In the current fast-paced markets, industries like finance, insurance, and healthcare look to embrace zero operations model by leveraging sophisticated technologies such as RAD, Automation, GenAI, and AI/ML coupled with Managed Services. Trigent AXLR8 Labs enables these organizations to stay focused on their core IP and transform their ideas into products at lightning speed."

Learn how Trigent AXLR8 Labs is enabling InsurTechs

About Trigent

Trigent, a US-based technology services organization, enables companies to adopt technological processes and customer engagement models to achieve impeccable results & end-user experience. It helps its clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. Trigent's decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise deliver transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs. To learn more about Trigent, visit: www.trigent.com

