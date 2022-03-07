Trigent featured in NelsonHall's (NEAT) report on Quality Engineering Services

BOSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent Software, a global technology services and solution company, makes its debut in NelsonHall's NEAT for Quality Engineering (QE) Services. Trigent is recognized for its ability to deliver immediate benefits and to meet future client requirements. Trigent is proud to be featured among the global leaders in Quality Engineering.

Trigent's QE services help customers build software applications and products to address the evolving market and customer needs that are driven by fast-changing digital technologies.

Diwakar Menon, Head of QE practice, Trigent Software, said, "As organizations transform to "distributed agile" with more cloud-enabled applications, our continuous testing offerings are geared to assure a superior Customer experience. We leverage intelligent automation and AI to determine testing priorities, increase coverage and reduce the time to market to minimize business risk. Our Testing CoE accelerates the adoption of Quality Engineering practices with specialized skills, platforms, and tools that enable in-sprint automation."

NelsonHall recognizes Trigent as a high achiever for Cloud Migration Testing. Our qAIzen framework leverages AI and its intelligent automation platform AutoMATE to enable smarter continuous testing.

Trigent's QE practice offers a comprehensive portfolio of services that spans the quality engineering value chain, helping global customers address their business, quality, and risk management challenges.

Dominique Raviart, NelsonHall's IT Services Practice Manager, said, "Trigent has taken a specialized and focused approach to QE around continuous testing and cloud testing. The company is also heavily invested in AI-based testing, relying on its Third Wave AI, which takes a differentiated approach to bringing AI-based automation to QE."

About Trigent (www.trigent.com)

Trigent, a global technology solutions company, enables organizations to adopt digital processes and customer engagement models to achieve outstanding results and end-user experience. We help clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. Trigent's domain knowledge and technology expertise deliver transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs.

About NelsonHall (research.nelson-hall.com/)

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. NelsonHall enables buy-side organizations to make highly informed sourcing decisions, and also provides vendors with deep knowledge of user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trigent-featured-in-nelsonhalls-neat-report-on-quality-engineering-services-301496441.html

