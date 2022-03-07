|
07.03.2022 15:00:00
Trigent featured in NelsonHall's (NEAT) report on Quality Engineering Services
BOSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent Software, a global technology services and solution company, makes its debut in NelsonHall's NEAT for Quality Engineering (QE) Services. Trigent is recognized for its ability to deliver immediate benefits and to meet future client requirements. Trigent is proud to be featured among the global leaders in Quality Engineering.
Trigent's QE services help customers build software applications and products to address the evolving market and customer needs that are driven by fast-changing digital technologies.
Diwakar Menon, Head of QE practice, Trigent Software, said, "As organizations transform to "distributed agile" with more cloud-enabled applications, our continuous testing offerings are geared to assure a superior Customer experience. We leverage intelligent automation and AI to determine testing priorities, increase coverage and reduce the time to market to minimize business risk. Our Testing CoE accelerates the adoption of Quality Engineering practices with specialized skills, platforms, and tools that enable in-sprint automation."
NelsonHall recognizes Trigent as a high achiever for Cloud Migration Testing. Our qAIzen framework leverages AI and its intelligent automation platform AutoMATE to enable smarter continuous testing.
Trigent's QE practice offers a comprehensive portfolio of services that spans the quality engineering value chain, helping global customers address their business, quality, and risk management challenges.
Dominique Raviart, NelsonHall's IT Services Practice Manager, said, "Trigent has taken a specialized and focused approach to QE around continuous testing and cloud testing. The company is also heavily invested in AI-based testing, relying on its Third Wave AI, which takes a differentiated approach to bringing AI-based automation to QE."
About Trigent (www.trigent.com)
Trigent, a global technology solutions company, enables organizations to adopt digital processes and customer engagement models to achieve outstanding results and end-user experience. We help clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. Trigent's domain knowledge and technology expertise deliver transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs.
About NelsonHall (research.nelson-hall.com/)
NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. NelsonHall enables buy-side organizations to make highly informed sourcing decisions, and also provides vendors with deep knowledge of user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies.
Contacts:
Nagendra Rao
Vice President – Sales and Marketing
Trigent Software, Inc.
nagendra_r@trigent.com
+1.508.490.6061
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trigent-featured-in-nelsonhalls-neat-report-on-quality-engineering-services-301496441.html
SOURCE Trigent Software
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise weiter hoch: ATX mit kräftiger Erholung -- DAX-Gewinne schrumpfen -- Asiens Börsen mit erneuten Abschlägen
Die dritte Verhandlungsrunde zwischen Russland und der Ukraine brachte keinen entscheidenden Durchbruch. Stattdessen droht Russland mit eine Gas-Lieferstopp in die EU. Das belastet den heimischen Aktienmarkt aber nur kurz, der Markt dreht ins Plus. Auch an der deutschen Börse wird die Stimmung im Verlauf deutlich besser und es setzt eine Erholung ein. In Fernost hielten sich Anleger abermals von den Aktienmärkten fern.