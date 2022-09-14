Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022 13:59:12

Trimble Acquires B2W Software For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Technology company Trimble, Inc. (TRMB) announced Wednesday it has acquired privately-held B2W Software, a leading provider of estimating and operations solutions for the heavy civil construction industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Construction organizations are fast tracking the digitization of their processes and operations. As infrastructure projects become increasingly complex, data-driven insights and analytics will be imperative to improve productivity, increase efficiency and drive sustainability.

The addition of B2W's comprehensive suite of pre-construction and operations capabilities will expand Trimble's already extensive civil infrastructure portfolio and Trimble Construction One, a purpose-built connected construction management platform.

B2W's integrated suite of applications includes estimating, scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, data capture and business intelligence.

By combining these capabilities with Trimble's rich field data, project management, finance and human capital management solutions, civil contractors will be able to bridge the gap between office and field in new ways, promoting transparency, efficiency and ultimately profitability.

The expanded Trimble Construction One portfolio will enable an end-to-end digital experience for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors to enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability.

B2W will be reported as part of the Buildings and Infrastructure segment.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Trimble Navigationmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Trimble Navigationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Trimble Navigation 58,56 -1,41% Trimble Navigation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen