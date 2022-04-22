|
22.04.2022 12:30:00
Trimble First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Web Cast
SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 5 a.m. PT to review its first quarter 2022 results. The call will be broadcast live on the web at http://investor.trimble.com. Investors without internet access may dial into the call at 844-817-7339 (U.S.) or 409-231-2959 (international). The passcode is 1014217.
About Trimble
Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial, and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.
