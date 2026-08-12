Trimble Navigation Aktie
WKN: 882295 / ISIN: US8962391004
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12.08.2026 13:16:46
Trimble Reports Q2 Loss; Guides Q3, Raises FY26 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB), a technology company, on Wednesday reported a loss for the second quarter compared with income in the previous year. The company also raised its full-year revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance and provided third-quarter outlook.
For the second quarter, net loss came in at $471.7 million compared with net income of $89.2 million in the prior year.
Loss per share was $2.02 from earnings per share of $0.37 last year.
On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $200.3 million from $169.4 million in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $0.86 versus $0.71 last year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $278 million from $239.9 million in the same period a year ago.
Operating income jumped to $132 million from $127.8 million in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $972 million from $875.7 million in the previous year.
For the full year 2026, the company raises its revenue guidance to $3.90 billion to $3.95 billion, from $3.835 billion to $3.915 billion previously.
The company now expects a loss per share of $0.07 to $0.12, compared with previous earnings per share guidance of $2.05 to $2.21.
Adjusted earnings per share for the full year 2026 are expected to be $3.60 to $3.70, up from previous guidance of $3.47 to $3.64.
For the third quarter, the company expects revenue between $953 million and $978 million.
Earnings per share are expected to be $0.39 to $0.44 for the full year 2026.
Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be between $0.83 and $0.88 for the full year 2026.
In the pre-market trading, Trimble is 3.90% higher at $60.24 on the NasdaqGS Stock Exchange.
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