Trimble Navigation Aktie
WKN: 882295 / ISIN: US8962391004
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04.11.2026 16:46:22
Trimble Stock Plunges 19% Despite Higher Q3 Revenue
(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is down 19.22 percent, losing $12.62 to $52.99 on Wednesday. The decline follows the company's third-quarter results, which showed net earnings falling to $59.1 million, or $0.25 per share, from $111.5 million, or $0.46 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $200.5 million, or $0.86 per share. Revenue, however, increased 7.3 percent to $966.8 million from $901.2 million.
The stock is currently trading at $52.99, compared with the previous close of $65.61 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $57.83 and recorded a day's range of $53.52 to $58.69. Trading volume stands at 482,732 shares, below the average volume of 2.72 million shares.
Trimble has a 52-week trading range of $47.92 to $84.42. For the next quarter, the company expects earnings per share of $1.13 to $1.19 and revenue of $1.031 billion to $1.061 billion. Its full-year guidance calls for EPS of $3.63 to $3.69 and revenue of $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion.
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|Trimble Navigation
|48,04
|1,05%