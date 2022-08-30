Trimble To Buy Bilberry For Undisclosed Financial Terms

(RTTNews) - Industrial technology company Trimble, Inc. (TRMB) announced Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Bilberry, a French technology company specializing in selective spraying systems for sustainable farming. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed,

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to certain closing conditions and regulatory approval. The Bilberry business will be reported as part of Trimble's Resources and Utilities segment.

Bilberry is a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology that identifies a wide variety of weed species in real time for a broad range of crop types.

Trimble provides technology solutions across the entire agricultural supply chain—from guidance and data management to application control and harvesting.

Combining the technology and strengths of Trimble and Bilberry will enable the development of new and exciting selective spraying solutions for farmers worldwide, who often struggle to integrate and use disparate hardware and software products across various brands of agricultural equipment.