Trimble To Buy Transporeon For €1.88 Bln

(RTTNews) - Trimble (TRMB) Monday said it has agreed to acquire Transporeon, a cloud-based transportation management software platform, in an all-cash deal valued at €1.88 billion.

Trimble will acquire Transporeon from Hg, a software and services investor and current majority shareholder in the business.

Transporeon's open platform integrates with more than 3,000 global ERP and transportation management systems, enabling a dense network to facilitate more than 25 million on-platform transports in 2022.

Consistent with its cloud software model, Transporeon has a strong financial profile with recurring revenue representing over 90% of total revenue, with extremely low churn and net retention consistently in excess of 110%. Transporeon will be immediately accretive to Trimble's revenue growth and margin profile, and has generated profitable growth over the past 15 plus years, through various stages of the economic cycle.

"Transporeon is a leading market player with a large TAM, profitable growth and a platform focused on connected supply chain infrastructure, all of which are highly aligned with Trimble's Connect & Scale strategy," said Rob Painter, CEO of Trimble.

In connection with the acquisition, Trimble has obtained €1.88 billion in committed financing. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, including regulatory approvals.