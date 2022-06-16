Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 12:30:00

Trimble to Host 2022 Investor Day

 SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today it will host the following event with the financial community:

Event:

2022 Investor Day



Presenters:

President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Painter and Chief Financial Officer, David Barnes, along with members of Trimble's senior management team, will provide in-depth overview of Trimble's Connect & Scale strategy and related business and financial objectives.



Location:

Trimble Westminster, Colorado Campus



When:

Wednesday, September 7, 2022; presentations, including question and answer sessions with senior management, will begin at 9:00 am MST and will conclude by 12:15 pm MST.

The presentations and related materials will be available via a live webcast the day of the event at http://investor.trimble.com, and a replay will be available thereafter.

About Trimble
Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit:  www.trimble.com.

FTRMB

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-to-host-2022-investor-day-301569251.html

SOURCE Trimble

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Trimble Navigationmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Trimble Navigationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Trimble Navigation 52,94 -6,42% Trimble Navigation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen in der Gewinnzone -- Deutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen finden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen