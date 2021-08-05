TRIMEDX recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIMEDX―an industry-leading, technology-enabled and independent clinical asset management company in the United States―announced its recognition as one of the 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces. TRIMEDX has more than 3,100 employees, 83% of whom work on-premises at hospitals and healthcare facilities in 40 states.

"The COVID-19 pandemic presented a myriad of challenges for businesses and their workforce. But these unprecedented times also offered an opportunity for organizations to support their people. Companies that prioritized employee experience, recognition and employee voice have seen increased productivity, higher employee engagement and stronger loyalty," said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. "This year's 50 Most Engaged winners embody what it means to be a 'people-first' business and have proven how the prioritization of employee experience can help an organization withstand even the most difficult of times."

A panel of 15 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

"Associates are at the heart and center of everything we do at TRIMEDX," says Dawn Griffin, TRIMEDX chief human resources and diversity officer. "We know that by focusing on our associates and creating an engaging and positive experience, they will deliver their best for our clients and their patients."

TRIMEDX was selected and awarded based on achievements in associate recognitions and rewards; diversity, equity and inclusion; associate & leadership development; and training & associate engagement.

"This recognition is a result of everyday actions by our leaders and associates that make us one of the best places to work," says TRIMEDX CEO Henry Hummel. "This is especially true over the last 18 months. Our associates have shown resilience and heroic characteristics on the front line, contributing to patient care during a time of uncertainty."

Recipients of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Award will be honored at a virtual awards gala on Thursday, October 21, 2021. For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, please visit achievers.com/engaged. Follow the conversations on Twitter at @Achievers or use the hashtag #Achievers50.

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company in the United States delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety and protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 92% of all active medical device models.

About Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

