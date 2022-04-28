Trina Solar Chairman Gao Jifan Attends Boao Forum for Asia and Shares ActionPlans for Promoting Carbon Neutrality

QIONGHAI, China, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), themed as "The World in COVID-19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future", has just ended on April 22 at Boao, Hainan.

Invited to attend the conference for the 9th time, Gao Jifan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO of Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ( "Trina Solar") conducted in-depth exchanges with global political and business leaders on topics such as "Towards Carbon Neutrality: Business Sector on the Move" and "China-EU Entrepreneurs Dialogue", offering Trina Solar's expertise and experience, according to a release from Trina Solar.

During the conference, Gao Jifan stressed that due to the progress of photovoltaic (PV) technology, solar energy conversion efficiency has continued to improve, reducing the cost of generating PV power. Therefore, solar power is likely to become the world's cheapest, cleanest and safest form of energy in the future.

According to the World Energy Transitions Outlook released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global installed capacity of photovoltaics is predicted to exceed 14,000 GW by 2050, almost 20 times the current capacity, and solar power will account for more than 50% of total energy generation over the next 30 years. The future of solar PV energy is highly promising.

Gao also proposed three key points for achieving carbon neutrality. The first is to continue scientific and technological innovation to improve conversion efficiency of solar energy and reduce costs. The second is to develop energy storage systems; for example, new technologies such as lithium and sodium battery storage, as well as products and applications of energy storage. The third is to develop high-voltage transmission, especially Direct Current (DC) distribution technologies and systems, to build a new low to zero carbon system based on new energy sources.

In addition, Gao stated that carbon neutrality requires not only the development of photovoltaics, energy storage, ultra-high voltage transmission and DC distribution, but also, more importantly, the electrified combination of carbon-free power and end-use energy; for example, the development of zero-carbon buildings, factories, mining, and transportation. Trina Solar will continue its "zero-carbon practice", create "zero-carbon models", and promote related technologies and solutions worldwide, he added.

Gao's speech was echoed by guests in attendance such as Zhang Yue, Chairman and President of Broad Group, who is committed to developing zero-carbon buildings. Zhang believes that while the construction industry is one of the world's largest emitters of carbons, it is also the easiest sector to reduce emissions. "We can firstly reduce 90% of a building's energy consumption. After that, we can reduce another 10% of the energy consumed by installing Trina Solar PV products on its roof. This allows the building to easily achieve zero-energy consumption," he said.

Zhang was pleased to learn from Trina Solar that the cost of solar power generation could be reduced significantly, and expressed that solar power could also be promoted to Europe to help solve its energy crisis.

The Annual Conference was held in a hybrid online/offline format, with events covering areas such as COVID-19 prevention and control, global economy, green recovery and sustainable development, digital economy, international cooperation and global governance, and new development of regional cooperation in Asia, with topics including "Towards Carbon Neutrality: Business Sector on the Move", "Promote Energy Integration & Build Green World", "Rising Digital Economy", "Global Manufacturing Transformation and Industrial Change", "The Belt and Road Initiative – New Practices of Cooperation and Development". At the conference, delegates from governments, business, academia and media all over the world gathered to discuss the post-pandemic development agenda in Asia and the rest of the world, focusing on green, innovative, inclusive, and collaborative development, so as to promote international solidarity and cooperation.

