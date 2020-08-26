Trina Solar has been recognized as a top bankable module supplier for 5 consecutive years

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced that in the 2020 PV Module and Inverter Bankability report, published by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, Trina Solar, with its stable financial status and reliability, was once again named the 100% Bankable Module Supplier Brand. The judges unanimously recognized the company's product quality and excellent brand influence.

In Bloomberg bankability reports issued since 2012, Trina Solar has achieved 100% bankability six times, and Trina Solar has topped the list for the past five years, again a performance unmatched in the industry. What this means is that Trina Solar's modules can help project developers obtain banking financing more easily. It also strongly asserts the confidence that the global financial market and the solar energy industry have in the innovation, reliability and stability of Trina Solar's module products, and that they are willing to establish stable and long-term collaborative relationships with the company.

The Bloomberg New Energy Finance report takes the company's financial health, record of its modules in the field and manufacturer warranties as important indicators for financial institutions in their evaluation of PV manufacturers' bankability. It contacts banks, EPCs, independent power providers and technical advisers worldwide and conducts in-depth interviews with quality inspectors and technology experts. The survey coverage is thus wide and the evaluation is open and transparent. As one of the most credible third-party research institutions in the global new energy market, the report is seen as an invaluable reference for business credit at many financial institutions.

The BNEF 2020 Module and Inverter F inancing Value Report also cited the annual photovoltaic module reliability scorecard report issued by the internationally authoritative certification body PV Evolution Labs. The PVEL report affirmed the outstanding performance of Trina Solar's modules in terms of reliability and power generation capacity. The company was once again named the world's Top Performer module manufacturer.

About Trina Solar (688599.SH)

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched its Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243416/image_805511_48122520.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243417/image_805511_48122598.jpg

FONTE Trina Solar Co., Ltd