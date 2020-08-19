Trina Solar to add 10GW in annual production capacity of ultra-high-efficient 210mm solar cells

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- Trina Solar Co Ltd, a world's leader in solar technology manufacturing, has announced that it has signed an investment cooperation agreement with the Management Committee of Yancheng Economic and Technological Development Zone in Jiangsu province to expand its manufacturing capacity of 210mm solar cells.

In line with Tina Solar's strategies, the company will add 7.6GW in annual production capacity at its Yancheng production site, and will increase 2.5GW cell capacity outside of China. Another 2.4GW of existing production capacity at the Yancheng site will be upgraded. With other new production capacity and upgrading existing production capacity, the company's annual production capacity will reach 26GW with 70% Ultra-High-Efficient 210mm cell by end of next year.

The 10GW 210mm cells will be used in the Trina Solar Vertex 600W+ new product series, which has been widely acclaimed in the market. The latest moves will not only speed up technological innovation in the industry, but also provide a broader space for reducing balance of system and levellized cost of energy from the system side to ensure stable customer income.

Trina Solar is dedicated to an all-round value strategy that delivers immense benefits to its customers. Relying on the R&D platform of its critical photovoltaic science and technology laboratory, Trina Solar plans to strengthen R&D investment in the field of large-size cells and modules to ensure that the average efficiency of newly built passivated emitter and real cells reaches 23% early next year. The company will continue to deploy forward-looking battery and component technology as it seeks to maintain its leading market position.

Gao Jifan, General Manager and Chairman of Trina Solar said, the company will further enhance its core competitiveness through cost and scale advantages in expanding the production capacity of high-efficiency large-size solar cells, seize market development opportunities for monocrystalline products, and enhance profitability and the company's comprehensive competitiveness with the advantage of policies in Yancheng that are forward looking and give invaluable support to industry.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trina-solar-to-add-10gw-in-annual-production-capacity-of-ultra-high-efficient-210mm-solar-cells-301114638.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd