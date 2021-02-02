Trinchero Family Estates Partners With Famiglia Cotarella

ST. HELENA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) today announced that Famiglia Cotarella will be partnering with TFE as the portfolio's sales and marketing partner in the United States beginning in March 2021. The partnership will allow Famiglia Cotarella to continue to grow in the U.S. with the support and resources of TFE, the second largest family-owned winery in the United States.

"We are very happy to welcome Famiglia Cotarella into our growing luxury imports portfolio," Trinchero Family Estates' President and CEO Bob Torkelson said. "The Cotarella family has had an enormous impact on the Italian wine industry and we look forward to working closely with multiple generations on into our future together." Riccardo Cotarella commented, "Our family is very pleased to partner with the Trinchero family and their team to further build our brands in the U.S. Both Famiglia Cotarella and Trinchero Family Estates are proudly led by our third generations, and we look forward to taking on this next chapter together."

Famiglia Cotarella began in 1920 with Antonio and Domenico Cotarella, grapegrowers in Umbria for many decades. In 1979, the second generation of Renzo and Riccardo Cotarella took the helm; they began focusing on hand-crafting wines from native and international varieties and acquiring more estates throughout Italy. In the decades since, Renzo and Riccardo Cotarella achieved worldwide recognition for making some of Italy's most collectible wines. Today, third-generation owners Dominga, Enrica and Marta – known as 'the Cotarella sisters' – lead the company.

Famiglia Cotarella is the second Italian producer to join TFE's growing portfolio of luxury and import offerings, which includes San Polo of Montalcino, numerous boutique Spanish estates, and Australia's Angove Family Winemakers. All of TFE's import partners are family-owned and many are multi-generational; these principles have been important to the Trinchero family's own story, which began more than 70 years ago when the first generation immigrated from Italy to the U.S. and ultimately the Napa Valley.

The Famiglia Cotarella portfolio of premium wines ranges in suggested retail price from $10 to $135. The family is known for its commitment to reviving native varieties, as well as being Merlot specialists. Their three unique wine production facilities are located in central Italy, including the regions of Umbria, Lazio and Montalcino. The Famiglia Cotarella wines will be sold by TFE's general market sales team as well as TFE's fine wine division – the Heritage Collection – which is overseen by third-generation Carlo Trinchero. With this addition, Famiglia Cotarella joins TFE's portfolio of family-owned wineries around the world that share a focus on quality wines, sustainable viticulture, and a proud tradition of community involvement.

About Trinchero Family Estates Wine & Spirits

The world's second-largest family-owned winery and fourth-largest overall, Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Founded in 1948—when Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero brought his young family from New York City to Napa Valley and purchased an abandoned Prohibition-era winery called Sutter Home in St. Helena—Trinchero Family Estates has been an innovator for seven decades. Today, Trinchero Family Estates remains deeply rooted in Napa Valley, encompassing a broad portfolio of global offerings, including flagship brands Sutter Home Family Vineyards and Ménage à Trois; luxury brands Trinchero Napa Valley, Napa Cellars and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Charles & Charles and Bieler Père et Fils; import brands Famiglia Cotarella, San Polo, Angove Family Winemakers, Avissi Prosecco, Echo Bay, Finca Allende and Terras Gauda; and Spirits and Specialty Beverage brands Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers, Amador Whiskey and Trincheri Vermouth. Learn more at www.tfewines.com.

