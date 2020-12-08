Trineo Joins B Corp™ Community; Pledges To Use Business As Force For Good

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services and software development company Trineo was built on a fundamental value system, one that strives for great outcomes for its people (employees and customers) as well as traditional business metrics. The strategic decision to live by this philosophy for more than a decade has now been recognised as the company proudly announced today it is a certified B Corporation (B Corp).

With a presence in the USA, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Trineo is now the first B Corp certified Salesforce Partner in ANZ and part of a global community of more than 3,600 for-profit business leaders who have undertaken the rigorous assessment and are pledging to use business as a force for good. The assessment measures a business's ongoing impact on its workers, community and suppliers, customers, governance and the environment.

Trineo CEO and Co-founder Abhinav Keswani said, "We believe that every organisation should serve multiple stakeholders: employees, customers, communities, shareholders and our environment/nature. This list is balanced and holistic. If you reflect on this list for a moment, it becomes apparent that decisions are made more complex and nuanced because one has to take more variables into consideration. There's a more complete sense of responsibility there that may not be at the top of mind for companies that are driven purely by financial considerations.

"Ours is the harder path to travel, and it leads to a better outcome in the long term.

"From the beginning, we have valued people and the planet over profits. Becoming a B Corporation helps us to achieve our commitment to the aforementioned five stakeholders and feels like a natural progression to join a community of responsible businesses worldwide who are using their influence and doing business for good."

Andrew Davies, CEO of B Lab Australia & New Zealand said, "Trineo's certification is a massive achievement. It requires considerable effort to take a business through the certification process, and for a leading New Zealand business with a global footprint like Trineo to achieve certification, it is an achievement as well for the B Corp movement in our region.

"Trineo showed its credentials in its approach to looking after its workers and we congratulate them on meeting the social and environmental standards it takes to become a B Corp. It's a pleasure to have them join the fast-growing community of Certified B Corporations in New Zealand."

About B CorpTM

Certified B CorporationsTM are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B CorpTM businesses are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Society's most challenging problems cannot be solved by government and non-profits alone. The B CorpTM community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose. By harnessing the power of business, B CorpTM businesses use profits and growth to a greater end: positive impact for their employees, communities, and the environment.

For more information on the global B CorpTM movement visit: https://bcorporation.net

About Trineo

Trineo is a global professional services firm specialising in cloud-native system architecture and application development, enterprise APIs, identity, integrated CRM, agile methods and design thinking.

We reimagine the way businesses transform balancing pragmatism and long-term, strategic thinking to create elegant solutions for complex business problems. We modernise the digital life of an enterprise, unlocking new opportunities and building competitive advantage. We finish what we begin.

Our highly-skilled teams provide strategic advisory services, build bespoke applications on all major cloud-based platforms, and implement enterprise CRM systems. With over 10 years of Salesforce and Heroku expertise, our core practice areas cater for large-scale digital transformation solutions to meet the needs of the modern enterprise.

We finish what we begin. Learn more at www.trineo.com .

