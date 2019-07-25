|
TriNet Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
DUBLIN, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The second quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.
Second quarter highlights include:
- Total revenues increased 10% to $935 million and Net Service Revenues increased 5% to $231 million, each as compared to the same period last year.
- Net income was $46 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $58 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted Net Income was $50 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $63 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $85 million, a 16% decrease from the same period last year.
- Total WSEs increased 2% compared to the same period last year, at approximately 324,000.
- Average WSEs increased 2% as compared to the same period last year, at approximately 319,000.
"We delivered strong results during the second quarter including a return to WSE growth which, once again, confirms our vertical strategy and value proposition for our core verticals," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "I am pleased with the response from our customers to our enhanced services model which utilizes improved analytics to allow our customers to attract and retain key talent in this competitive labor market. At the same time, we continued to execute our disciplined investment strategy while continuing to deliver profitable growth for our shareholders."
TriNet's total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased 10% from the second quarter of 2018 to $935 million, while Net Service Revenues (Total revenues less insurance costs) for the second quarter of 2019 increased 5% from the second quarter of 2018 to $231 million. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $808 million, less insurance costs of $704 million. Professional service revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased 11%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 decreased 2%, each as compared to the second quarter of 2018.
At June 30, 2019, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $219 million and total debt of $402 million.
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 with the SEC and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, July 25, 2019. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.
Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast
TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its quarterly results and its outlook for the second quarter and 2019. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: http://dpregister.com/10133171. For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at http://investor.trinet.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 10133171.
About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to midsize businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to us, allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solutions include services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our technology platform, with online and mobile tools, which allow our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: its ability to execute its strategic operational plan, including its vertical strategy and process and common platform improvement initiative, its ability to successfully leverage its scale, and its ability to deliver profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: risks associated with changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees under federal and state regulations; our ability to mitigate business risks associated with our co-employment relationship with our worksite employees; our ability to secure private and confidential client and worksite employee data and our information technology infrastructure against cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims by worksite employees; fluctuation in our results of operation and stock price as a result of numerous factors, many of which are outside of our control, such as the volume and severity of our workers' compensation and health insurance claims and the amount and timing of our insurance costs, operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; failures or limitations in the business systems we rely upon; our ability to improve our technology to meet the expectations of our clients; our ability to properly manage our internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired and new businesses we may acquire in the future; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational processes; market acceptance of our vertical strategy; our ability to manage our sales force effectively; the ability of our products and services to compete effectively in our industry; the concentration of our clients in certain geographies and industries; the outcome of existing and future legal proceedings; changes in our income tax positions or adverse outcomes from on-going and future audits; adverse changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to manage our client attrition; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our credit facility and meet our debt obligations; the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock; and the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively.
Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, except per share and WSE data)
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
Income Statement Data:
Total revenues
$
935
$
850
10
%
$
1,869
$
1,711
9
%
Operating income
55
76
(28)
137
147
(7)
Net income
46
58
(22)
109
112
(3)
Diluted net income per share of common stock
0.64
0.80
(20)
1.53
1.55
(1)
Non-GAAP measures (1):
Net Service Revenues
231
220
5
482
440
9
Net Insurance Service Revenues
104
105
(2)
219
196
11
Adjusted EBITDA
85
99
(16)
193
190
1
Adjusted Net income
50
63
(21)
120
121
(2)
Operating Metrics:
Total WSEs payroll and payroll taxes processed
$
9,110
$
8,371
9
%
$
20,732
$
18,690
11
%
Average WSEs
318,874
313,845
2
315,817
314,203
1
Total WSEs at period end
323,957
318,921
2
323,957
318,921
2
(1)
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.
(in millions)
June 30,
December 31,
% Change
Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
219
$
228
(4)
%
Working capital
236
221
7
Total assets
2,318
2,435
(5)
Long-term debt
402
413
(3)
Total liabilities
1,879
2,060
(9)
Total stockholders' equity
439
375
17
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2019
2018
% Change
Cash Flow Data:
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(162)
$
(543)
(70)
%
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(25)
(166)
(86)
Net cash used in financing activities
(77)
(36)
113
Non-GAAP measures (1):
Corporate operating cash flows
107
108
—
(1)
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in the following pages for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions, except share and per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Professional service revenues
$
127
$
115
$
263
$
244
Insurance service revenues
808
735
1,606
1,467
Total revenues
935
850
1,869
1,711
Insurance costs
704
630
1,387
1,271
Cost of providing services
63
51
127
108
Sales and marketing
52
41
98
80
General and administrative
36
31
72
62
Systems development and programming
13
11
25
24
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
12
10
23
19
Total costs and operating expenses
880
774
1,732
1,564
Operating income
55
76
137
147
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, bank fees and other
(6)
(7)
(11)
(13)
Interest income
7
3
13
5
Income before provision for income taxes
56
72
139
139
Income tax expense
10
14
30
27
Net income
$
46
$
58
$
109
$
112
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
1
1
1
—
Comprehensive income
$
47
$
59
$
110
$
112
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.65
$
0.82
$
1.56
$
1.59
Diluted
$
0.64
$
0.80
$
1.53
$
1.55
Weighted average shares:
Basic
69,703,792
70,448,809
69,806,319
70,250,273
Diluted
71,074,751
72,561,891
71,151,219
72,404,539
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
219
$
228
Investments
76
54
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments
672
942
Accounts receivable, net
10
11
Unbilled revenue, net
341
304
Prepaid expenses, net
64
48
Other current assets
73
59
Total current assets
1,455
1,646
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent
200
187
Investments, noncurrent
117
135
Property & equipment, net
89
79
Operating lease right-of-use asset
60
—
Goodwill
289
289
Other intangible assets, net
18
21
Other assets
90
78
Total assets
$
2,318
$
2,435
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
$
40
$
45
Long-term debt
22
22
Client deposits
67
56
Accrued wages
377
352
Accrued health insurance costs, net
143
135
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
64
67
Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings
473
729
Operating lease liabilities
17
—
Insurance premiums and other payables
16
19
Total current liabilities
1,219
1,425
Long-term debt, noncurrent
380
391
Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net
148
158
Deferred taxes
67
68
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
55
—
Other non-current liabilities
10
18
Total liabilities
1,879
2,060
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
667
641
Accumulated deficit
(229)
(266)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1
—
Total stockholders' equity
439
375
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,318
$
2,435
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In millions)
2019
2018
Operating activities
Net income
$
109
$
112
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
27
24
Noncash lease expense
10
—
Stock-based compensation
20
19
Provision for doubtful accounts
—
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
3
11
Unbilled revenue
(36)
35
Prepaid expenses
(18)
(9)
Other assets
(30)
(45)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
(11)
(28)
Client deposits
10
(24)
Accrued wages
25
(28)
Accrued health insurance costs
9
(13)
Accrued workers' compensation costs
(13)
(8)
Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings
(256)
(588)
Operating lease liabilities
(9)
—
Other liabilities
(2)
(1)
Net cash used in operating activities
(162)
(543)
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(65)
(203)
Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities
65
63
Acquisitions of property and equipment
(25)
(26)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(25)
(166)
Financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
(62)
(30)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee stock purchase plan
4
3
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from exercised options
2
5
Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes
(10)
(10)
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net
—
210
Payments for extinguishment of debt
—
(204)
Repayment of debt
(11)
(10)
Net cash used in financing activities
(77)
(36)
Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(264)
(745)
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:
Beginning of period
$
1,349
1,738
End of period
$
1,085
$
993
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Interest paid
9
8
Income taxes paid, net
33
24
Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities
Payable for purchase of property and equipment
8
2
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP Measure
Definition
How We Use The Measure
Net Service Revenues
• Sum of professional service revenues and Net Insurance Service Revenues, or total revenues less insurance costs.
• Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes.
• Acts as the basis to allocate resources to different functions and evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by each business function.
• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management.
Net Insurance Service Revenues
• Insurance revenues less insurance costs.
• Is a component of Net Service Revenues.
• Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. Promotes an understanding of our insurance services business by evaluating insurance service revenues net of our WSE related costs which are substantially pass-through for the benefit of our WSEs. Under GAAP, insurance service revenues and costs are recorded gross as we have latitude in establishing the price, service and supplier specifications.
• We also sometimes refer to Net Insurance Service Margin, which is the ratio of Net Insurance Revenue to Insurance Service Revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- income tax provision,
- interest expense,
- depreciation,
- amortization of intangible assets, and
- stock-based compensation expense.
• Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects.
• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management.
•We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Service Revenue.
Adjusted Net Income
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- effective income tax rate(1),
- stock-based compensation,
- amortization of intangible assets,
- non-cash interest expense(2),
- the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate(1)) of these pre-tax adjustments.
• Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges.
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
• Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, excluding the effects of:
- Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and
- Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities).
• Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.
(1)
Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 26% for 2019 and 2018 which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.
(2)
Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Total revenues
$
935
$
850
$
1,869
$
1,711
Less: Insurance costs
704
630
1,387
1,271
Net Service Revenues
$
231
$
220
$
482
$
440
The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Insurance service revenues
$
808
$
735
$
1,606
$
1,467
Less: Insurance costs
704
630
1,387
1,271
Net Insurance Service Revenues
$
104
$
105
$
219
$
196
Net Insurance Service Revenue Margin
13
%
14
%
14
%
13
%
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
46
$
58
$
109
$
112
Provision for income taxes
10
14
30
27
Stock-based compensation
11
10
20
19
Interest expense and bank fees
6
7
11
13
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
12
10
23
19
Adjusted EBITDA
$
85
$
99
$
193
$
190
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
36
%
45
%
40
%
43
%
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions, except per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
46
$
58
$
109
$
112
Effective income tax rate adjustment
(5)
(6)
(6)
(10)
Stock-based compensation
11
10
20
19
Amortization of intangible assets
2
2
3
3
Non-cash interest expense
—
3
—
4
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
(4)
(4)
(6)
(7)
Adjusted Net Income
$
50
$
63
$
120
$
121
GAAP Weighted average shares of common stock - diluted
71
73
71
72
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
$
0.70
$
0.87
$
1.68
$
1.68
The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to corporate operating cash flows:
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
2019
2018
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(162)
$
(543)
Change in WSE related other current assets
52
(1)
Change in WSE related liabilities
217
652
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
$
107
$
108
