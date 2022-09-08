TriNet PeopleForce Returns to New York City September 13-15

Award-winning conference for small and medium-size businesses to feature esteemed leaders from the

worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022/PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The third annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce conference returns September 13-15. The three-day event—live from New York and streamed virtually—will give attendees the chance to interact with each other and our outstanding lineup of speakers during live sessions, Q&As, networking opportunities and more. Through exploration of entrepreneurial passion, purpose and perseverance, leaders of small and medium-size businesses will walk away with expert info, and the most strategic, innovative ways to do business now. WHO: The roster of prominent speakers include:

Bob Iger, Former CEO & Chairman, The Walt Disney Company

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace

Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, Head Men's Basketball Coach, Duke University (1980-2022)

Indra Nooyi, Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo (2006-2018), Member Board of Directors, Amazon and Philips and Bestselling Author

Lilly Singh, Internationally-recognized Comedian, New York Times Bestselling Author, Producer and Actor

Tina Brown, Award-Winning Journalist, Author, and Editor

Mike Massimino, Former NASA Astronaut, NY Times Bestselling Author, Columbia University Professor & TV/Media Personality

Gloria Steinem, Writer, Political Activist and Feminist Organizer

José Andrés, Chef, Restaurateur, Humanitarian

Iuliia Mendel, Former Press Secretary and Spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian TV Actor and Journalist and Author

TriNet President & CEO Burton M. Goldfield

TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall

Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder, Ring

Sandeep Mathrani, CEO and Chairman, WeWork

Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-founder and CEO, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Riz Ahmed, Award-Winning Writer, Actor, Producer, and Founder of Left Handed Films

Katherine McPhee, Singer, Songwriter and Actress

Victoria Renee, Singer, Songwriter and Actress

Loren Allred, Singer-Songwriter

Lauren Davidson, Singer-Songwriter

Alan Murray, CEO, Fortune Media

Christopher J. Wolfe, Chief Investment Officer, First Republic Investment Management

Laurent Francois, Co-founder & CEO, Le Botaniste (TriNet Customer)

Alex Collmer, Founder & CEO, VidMob (TriNet Customer)

Andres Wydler, Executive Director, StartOut

Dr. Heather D. Wathington, CEO, iMentor

Kimberly Greene, Founder and CEO, Svalinn

Diana Ransom, Executive Editor, Inc. Magazine

David N. Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable

Pamela Rucker, Instructor, Professional Development Programs, Harvard Division of Continuing Education

Ina Fried, Chief Technology Correspondent, Axios

Brit Morse, Associate Editor, Inc. Magazine

Olivia Carville, Investigative Reporter, Bloomberg

Ellie Wheeler, Partner, Greycroft

Debbie Lynch, Vice President, Gartner, Chief HR Officer, Practice

Stephanie Mehta, CEO and Chief Content Officer, Mansueto Ventures

Other TriNet senior executives: Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Samantha Wellington; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Tuminelli; Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Alex Warren; and Chief Product Officer, Lisa Reeves

Entrepreneurs and business leaders from among TriNet's 23,000+ SMB customers WHEN: September 13-15 WHERE: The Theater at City Tech 285 Jay Street Brooklyn, NY 11201 To join the virtual event, click here.



PRESS RSVP: Renee Brotherton 408-646-5103 renee.brotherton@trinet.com



Josh Gross 347-423-8300 josh.gross@trinet.com





About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

