|
08.09.2022 19:24:00
TriNet PeopleForce Returns to New York City September 13-15
Award-winning conference for small and medium-size businesses to feature esteemed leaders from the
worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more
DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022/PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
The third annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce conference returns September 13-15. The three-day event—live from New York and streamed virtually—will give attendees the chance to interact with each other and our outstanding lineup of speakers during live sessions, Q&As, networking opportunities and more. Through exploration of entrepreneurial passion, purpose and perseverance, leaders of small and medium-size businesses will walk away with expert info, and the most strategic, innovative ways to do business now.
WHO:
The roster of prominent speakers include:
WHEN:
September 13-15
WHERE:
The Theater at City Tech
285 Jay Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
To join the virtual event, click here.
PRESS RSVP:
Renee Brotherton
408-646-5103
347-423-8300
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-peopleforce-returns-to-new-york-city-september-13-15-301620702.html
SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.
