TriNet to Host Virtual Summit with SMB Experts on May 25 During National PEO Week

TriNet Hosting PEO Edge on May 25, Virtual Summit, Celebrating National PEO Week

PEO Edge Virtual Summit




As part of National PEO Week, TriNet will present the PEO Edge Virtual Summit, a series of discussions and interviews by TriNet thought leaders and business experts who understand the unique challenges of running SMBs. Topics will be centered around the advantages of partnering with a PEO, including access to comprehensive HR support, improved compliance and regulatory adherence, enhanced employee benefits and retention, and more. National PEO Week was officially recognized in the federal Congressional Record on April 17 of this year, thanks to a proclamation by Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN), a former PEO employee. PEO Edge is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on all the ways TriNet helps customers and their employees, the economy, and our communities.



Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET



Register here to join the virtual event.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Trinet Group Inc 85,50 1,79% Trinet Group Inc

