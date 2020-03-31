31.03.2020 01:59:00

TriNet Webinar: Bridging the Health Coverage Gap--Facilitating Access to Alternative Offerings for Small and Medium Size Businesses

WHAT:

Webinar: Bridging the Health Coverage Gap




With COVID-19 delivering the U.S. economy a hard hit, along with employees at risk of losing their health coverage, small and medium size businesses need to understand the range of health coverage offerings available to them. TriNet is responding to the growing coverage gap by facilitating access to alternative health plan options in addition to COBRA.




Topics to be discussed include:

  • Who might be at risk of losing health coverage as a result of the current crisis?
  • Health plan options for employees who lose coverage
  • Determining which option might be right for SMB owners and their employees
  • TriNet resources that can help SMBs navigate their options

WHO:

Ed Griese, Senior Vice President of Insurance Services, TriNet


Jeff Smedsrud, Co-Founder Healthcare.com, Founder and CEO Pivot Health



WHEN:

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 | 10 – 11 a.m. PT/ 1 – 2 p.m. ET



WHERE:

Register here to join TriNet's continuing conversation about the impact of COVID-19 on SMBs. If unable to attend, register here and TriNet will email a link to the recording

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

