19.03.2021 18:09:00

TriNet Webinar: What is in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and What it Means for Your Business

DUBLIN, Calif., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

WHAT:

Earlier this month, President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The Act offers aid to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) and their employees impacted by the COVID pandemic.

 

In an hour-long live webinar, Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet, and Alex Warren, senior vice president, customer experience, TriNet, will discuss the new relief package, explain how it interacts with previous COVID relief laws, and analyze the most important issues for business leaders.



WHO: 

Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet

 

Alex Warren, senior vice president, customer experience, TriNet



WHEN: 

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET



WHERE: 

Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441 

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-what-is-in-the-american-rescue-plan-act-of-2021-and-what-it-means-for-your-business-301251156.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

