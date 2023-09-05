Trinity Cyber Expands Global Operations to Meet Growing International Demand

Local Operations in Australia are the First of Many Global Expansions to Further Accelerate Business Growth and Adoption of Trinity Cyber's Revolutionary Network Security Service

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Cyber, Inc., a technology innovator that is providing groundbreaking network security services, today announced its first of many new global expansions into Australia with the creation of a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Canberra and a partnership with CyberCX, Australia and New Zealand's leading cyber security services company. This has been a year of significant growth and milestones for Trinity Cyber. In the face of economic headwinds, Trinity Cyber has achieved a strong track record of success protecting some of the largest US federal agencies, major commercial enterprises, universities, utilities and financial institutions at massive scale and with great effect. As the company continues to solidify its foothold in the market, its game changing technology and services continue to outperform and displace several of the largest tech companies in the cybersecurity industry.

To support growing worldwide demand for its revolutionary cybersecurity technology and services, the company has established a wholly owned subsidiary, Trinity Cyber Australia, Pty. Ltd., with headquarters in Canberra, and deployed private cloud capacity in CDC datacenters. Through these local operations, enterprises across Australia will gain access to the company's line of TC:Edge and TC:File services. Trinity Cyber invented and operates the first technology that deeply inspects and modifies full session Internet traffic to expose and mitigate threats in-line and in real-time. It defeats attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) better than any other solution on the market. And, it is fully managed, enabling customers to improve security overnight without adding expense or resources. Trinity Cyber's breakthrough capability mitigates threats before they can interact with customer networks, reduces incident response workloads, and decreases false positives. The TC:File services serve as a split-second sandbox for productivity platforms, email security vendors, intelligence analysts, and cross domain solutions.

Trinity Cyber is also thrilled to announce it has joined forces with CyberCX, the largest cybersecurity service provider in Australia and New Zealand, to deliver a multi-year strategic project for the Australian market. CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis said, "As the threat landscape continues to evolve at a global scale, it is critical that we innovate and launch new capabilities in critical technologies and defense. CyberCX is proud to partner with Trinity Cyber as a collaboration partner between cyber industry leaders in the United States, Australia and New Zealand to protect and defend our communities from threat actors. Active defense is the future."

As malicious cyber activity and high profile incidents increase in Australia, the region is seeing an upsurge in demand for new and innovative approaches to defeat sophisticated threats and replace outdated technologies such as Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), Secure Web Gateways (SWG), Browser Isolation, and Web Application Firewalls (WAF). According to the Australian Cyber Security Centre Annual Cyber Threat Report, a cybercrime is reported in Australia every seven minutes. The cybersecurity market in Australia is expected to reach $5.8 billion USD by 2024 and the market is growing at over 8% annually according to a recent report released by Causticizer. The Australian Government has declared cyber security and reinforcing online resilience a national priority. As part of its 2022-23 federal budget, the government announced a $6.8 billion USD investment to be allocated and spent by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) on new intelligence capabilities and cyber defenses over the next ten years.

"Australia is in the middle of the growing international cybersecurity challenge, and is a global leader in adopting new and innovative technology," said Steve Ryan, Founder and CEO of Trinity Cyber. "Trinity Cyber has achieved great success disrupting the market with a first of its kind technology. We see tremendous opportunity in Australia and strong demand around the globe as organizations across public and private sectors seek better, more active methods of defeating cyber threats and reducing strain on their security teams and budgets. We are excited to embark on our first of many global expansions in Australia." Moreover, said Ryan, "entering the market with CyberCX is a great privilege. There is no more important cybersecurity company in the Australian and New Zealand markets."

About Trinity Cyber

Trinity Cyber is an international cybersecurity firm that invents and operates innovative solutions to the most difficult cybersecurity challenges. The company's products and services replace multiple market segments in the traditional cybersecurity market, with customers in over a dozen of the largest market verticals. The company's founders, management team, and technologists are all award-winning, recognized leaders in their field—and their tech has revolutionized network security.

About CyberCX

CyberCX is a global cyber security company comprising highly-skilled consultants, capabilities and offices in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. With a workforce of over 1,400 professionals, CyberCX is a trusted partner to private and public sector organizations helping our customers confidently manage cyber risk, respond to incidents and build resilience in an increasingly complex and challenging threat environment.

