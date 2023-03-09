Trinity Industries Acquires RSI Logistics For $70 Mln

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Thursday announced the acquisition of RSI Logistics for $70 million.

RSI Logistics is a data-centric provider of proprietary software, logistics services, and terminal management solutions to the North American rail industry.

"We are excited about the acquisition of RSI Logistics. It is another step as we seek to expand our service offerings with complementary solutions that make rail a more compelling mode of transportation. Specifically, RSI expands the breadth and quality of Trinity's platform, adding logistics services, terminal operations, and intermodal transportation," said Jean Savage, Trinity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Also coupling RSI's expertise and reputation with the transformational technology of Trinsight will deliver a unique tool to rail shippers to gain more control of their supply chains."

The acquisition closed on March 8, 2023 and is not expected to be material to Trinity's results. Trinity will retain all employees of RSI as part of the transaction.