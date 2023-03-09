|
09.03.2023 23:36:20
Trinity Industries Acquires RSI Logistics For $70 Mln
(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Thursday announced the acquisition of RSI Logistics for $70 million.
RSI Logistics is a data-centric provider of proprietary software, logistics services, and terminal management solutions to the North American rail industry.
"We are excited about the acquisition of RSI Logistics. It is another step as we seek to expand our service offerings with complementary solutions that make rail a more compelling mode of transportation. Specifically, RSI expands the breadth and quality of Trinity's platform, adding logistics services, terminal operations, and intermodal transportation," said Jean Savage, Trinity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Also coupling RSI's expertise and reputation with the transformational technology of Trinsight will deliver a unique tool to rail shippers to gain more control of their supply chains."
The acquisition closed on March 8, 2023 and is not expected to be material to Trinity's results. Trinity will retain all employees of RSI as part of the transaction.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Trinity Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Trinity Industries Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Trinity Industries Inc.
|23,40
|-6,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit deutlichen Abschlägen
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Anleger an der Wall Street bleiben im Freitagshandel zurückhaltend. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag bergab.