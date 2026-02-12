Trinity Industries Net Income Rises In Q4, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN), Thursday announced fourth-quarter financial results, reporting net income of $186.6 million, compared to last year's $28.9 million, primarily due to higher operating income.

On a per-share basis, income amounted to $2.28 compared to $0.34 in the previous year.

Total revenues declined to $611.2 million from $629.4 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company expects earnings of $1.85 to $2.10 per share for the full year 2026, reflecting continued lease rate growth, higher expected gains from increased secondary market activity, and stable margin performance.

Trinity's stock is climbing 4.99 percent, to $33.26 before the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.