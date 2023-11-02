|
02.11.2023 13:06:39
Trinity Industries Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $21.8 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $25.8 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $21.3 million or $0.26 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 65.4% to $821.3 million from $496.6 million last year.
Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $21.8 Mln. vs. $25.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q3): $821.3 Mln vs. $496.6 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.35
