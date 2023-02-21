Trinity Industries Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $31.3 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $134.0 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $36.9 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.2% to $591.2 million from $472.2 million last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $31.3 Mln. vs. $134.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $591.2 Mln vs. $472.2 Mln last year.