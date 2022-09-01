Trinseo Appoints Han Hendriks to Chief Technology Officer Role

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today announced that it has appointed Han Hendriks to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective Oct. 1, 2022.

As CTO, Hendriks will be a member of Trinseo’s executive leadership team and will be based in The Netherlands. In this role, he will drive the development of differentiated technology and innovation, allowing Trinseo to meet unfilled and unrecognized customer needs and develop sustainable solutions across Trinseo’s innovation pillars.

"We are delighted to have Han join us during this critical moment in our company’s transformational journey to become a specialty material solutions provider,” said Frank Bozich, Trinseo President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue our journey, and as part of an effort to define a path forward, Han’s experience in setting a vision and strategy for technology and developing transformational technologies will help us achieve our goals.”

Prior to joining Trinseo, Hendriks was Chief Technology Officer at Yanfeng, one of the world's leading automotive suppliers, headquartered in Shanghai with eight R&D centers globally. He was responsible at the group level for the company’s technology and "smart cabin” vision and strategy, as well as portfolio management. He also led the design and development of new products from research and initial idea to market launch including technical sales and marketing, technology M&A and partnerships, and the initiation and global upscaling of Yanfeng’s new business incubators. Prior to Yanfeng, Hendriks enjoyed a 16-year career at Johnson Controls, holding multiple roles of increasing responsibility. Earlier in his career, he worked for companies such as Fluke (Danaher) and Océ (Canon).

Hendriks holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Architectural Design from the Academy of Fine Arts in Maastricht and an MBA from the University of Westminster, London, and he successfully completed a post-graduate Industrial Design program at the Università Internazionale Dell 'Arte in Florence.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainability-focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers. From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers’ unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, mobility, building and construction, and medical. Trinseo’s approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company’s locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $4.8 billion in 2021. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our transformation strategy and business strategy; our ability to integrate acquired businesses; global supply chain volatility and increased costs or disruption in the supply of raw materials; increased energy costs or costs for transportation of our products; the nature of investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; and those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A —"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

