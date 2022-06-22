Press Release

Trinseo Starts its Journey Towards

Automated PCF Calculation across its Entire Portfolio with Atos

New partnership takes Trinseo’s net-zero ambition to the next level

Paris, (France) – June 22, 2022 – Atos and Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, today announce that Trinseo has started using Atos’ recently launched digital solution to identify and monitor the carbon footprint of its entire portfolio. This will enable Trinseo to deliver superior product data on the carbon footprint of its products to its customers and accelerates Trinseo’s net-zero ambitions and carbon transparency commitments.

From June 2022 until the end of this year, Trinseo works with Atos using this digital solution that calculates product carbon footprints (PCF) for the chemical industry to gather key insights for enterprise-wide deployment of the solution in line with its existing SAP ERP and data landscape. After scaling up the tool across business units, Trinseo is expected to ultimately achieve the capability of providing automated PCF information in-house to its customers for all its products.

The PCF calculation tool (SCOTT) and methodology developed by BASF is based on Life Cycle Assessment methodology and calculates cradle-to-gate PCF. Atos was selected as a partner to develop and distribute a software platform to make this tool and methodology available to the industry. The methodology is based on ISO14067:2018 for the carbon footprint of products, which builds on the principles and requirements of the ISO standards 14040:2006 and 14044:2006.

"While Trinseo has been reporting our corporate carbon footprint for many years, it is still a manual and extremely labor-intensive process to do the same on a per-product level,” said Dr. Julien Renvoise, Trinseo’s Sustainability Business Development Leader. "Starting with a couple of our flagship products, we will explore how to automate this with the help of Atos and their PCF platform.”

"Our assessment has shown that Trinseo is already in a good position for PCF automation based on their available data and SAP processes,” said Stefan Unterhuber, Senior Director of Net Zero Transformation at Atos. "However, it has also shown areas where we expect gaps and room for improvements. Starting with this pilot project, our phased approach will allow us to gradually close gaps in their primary data, improve secondary data quality, and ultimately provide Trinseo with accurate and transparent PCF data per individual product that is fully automated.”

Both companies see this project as an important contribution toward a net-zero economy and an excellent example of how digital technology can be leveraged to monitor and manage greenhouse gas emissions.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @ laurajanefau

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainability-focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers’ unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, mobility, building and construction, and medical.

Trinseo’s approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company’s locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $4.8 billion in 2021. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Press contact

Peggy Sung | peggysung@trinseo.com

