Trinus Launches Innovative Three-in-One Transformable Travel Bag

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinus has just launched their new, innovate three-in-one transformable travel bag. The Trinus 3-in-1 has a unique folding system, turning the bag from a larger travel bag into a laptop bag and finally a smaller crossbody bag. The bag changes size to suit any daily need and is an indispensable travel assistant. The company, which launched the bag through an Indiegogo campaign on Nov. 15, reached 130 percent of its goal within just two days.

"This is becoming a popular bag to have because of how versatile it is," says Alex Nyurkin, CEO of Trinus. "When customers are choosing what the best bag is for their needs, now they don't have to choose between three. They are able to have one bag meet a variety of their needs and can carry just one bag instead of many for different situations."

Trinus has also carefully calculated the size of a travel bag, keeping in mind airline requirements for a carry-on. Laptop and crossbody bag sizes are based on general needs for each occasion, but as more space is needed, the bag unfolds, offering more room. The Trinus bag also comes with a built-in flashlight, allowing the user to shine a light on objects without even using their hands. In addition, the Trinus 3-in-1 provides plenty of spacious and efficient pockets so it is easy to store smaller items like a cell phone.

"No matter what you have to carry, the Trinus bag can fold and transform to meet those needs," adds Nyurkin. "Imagine arriving at the hotel, it is very simple to take everything out of the large travel bag, fold it and walk around with a compact foldable bag. Then as you shop, you can simply fold it out for more room. The bag can be folded and unfolded in a matter of seconds."

To learn more and buy the Trinus 3-in-1 at campaign pricing, visit Trinus-Style.com

About Trinus

Trinus offers the Trinus 3-in-1 bag, which folds in three different ways to become three different kinds of bags including a travel bag, laptop bag and smaller crossbody bag. The company is eliminating the need for multiple bags because now its all taken care of with the Trinus bag. For more information, visit Trinus-Style.com.

