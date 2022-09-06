Trio of Wisconsin technical colleges select Anthology Student, Anthology solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced new partnerships with three colleges within the Wisconsin Technical College System – Northwood Technical College, Lakeshore Technical College and Mid-State Technical College – to deploy Anthology Student as well as a host of Anthology's Enterprise Resources, Enterprise Performance, Assessment Management, Enrollment and Retention, Career Development and Alumni and Advancement solutions.

Anthology Student's modern, intuitive user experience coupled with Anthology's broader ecosystem of solutions will streamline and simplify registration, financial aid, advising, career planning and other processes for the colleges' students, so they can focus on learning and achieving their desired outcomes. Degree planning and guided pathways tools in Student will also give learners real-time visibility into progress along their academic journey to help them better plan for the future and clearly map next steps to reach their goals.

"Technology provides a critical interface between our college and community, and based on our selection process, we believe Anthology's products and services will help us reimagine and support the student and customer experience," said Dr. John Will, President of Northwood Technical College.

"We are driven to connect our students with the skills they need to fill good paying job vacancies in our communities," said Lakeshore Technical College President Dr. Paul Carlsen. "Our partnership with Anthology will empower us to more efficiently meet the demands of a dynamic local economy and provide students with the knowledge they need to improve their lives."

"Mid-State serves the diverse and changing educational needs of central Wisconsin, and we believe the right degree, credential or skillset unlocks opportunity for our learners," said Dr. Shelly Mondeik, President of Mid-State Technical College. "Anthology understands that deep connection to the community and is committed to building a relationship that helps Mid-State equip our learners to succeed."

These agreements mark a deepening of the relationships between each college and Anthology. All three institutions use Anthology's learning management system, Blackboard Learn, and are continuing to build out a flexible, scalable ecosystem designed to deliver intelligent experiences in partnership with Anthology.

"The skills required of workers in the 21st century economy continue to rapidly evolve and technical colleges like Northwood, Mid-State and Lakeshore are critical in providing access and a path for learners to gain the skills, credentials and degrees they need," said Anthology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Milton. "We're committed to serving these learners across Wisconsin and excited about the possibilities deploying more Anthology solutions can unlock for these colleges."

The three technical colleges will tap Anthology's student information system (SIS), Anthology Student, as well as a full suite of Anthology products that, together, provide dynamic, data-informed experiences so that learners and educators can achieve their goals, including: Occupation Insight, Finance & Human Capital Management (HCM), Payroll, Student Verification, Raise, Encompass, Academic Economics, Milestone, Engage and Student Affairs Assessment Management solutions. Northwood and Lakeshore Technical Colleges will also utilize Anthology Reach, Apply and Succeed, as well as Anthology Digital Assistant and Course Evaluations. Anthology was selected after an exhaustive formal process.

Northwood Technical College has campuses in Ashland, New Richmond, Rice Lake and Superior, Wisconsin and offers more than 100 degrees, diplomas and certificates. Lakeshore Technical College is located in Cleveland, Wisconsin and enrolls more than 8,000 people in courses while offering more than 100 degrees, diplomas and certificates. Mid-State Technical College is located in central Wisconsin with major campuses in the Adams, Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids communities and serves over 6,500 students.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

About Northwood Technical College

A nationally top-ranked college and a designated 2021-22 Military Friendly® School, Northwood Tech serves the educational and career needs of more than 15,000 residents of Northwestern Wisconsin each year. With multiple campuses, Northwood Tech offers career-focused associate degree programs, technical diplomas, short-term certificates, customized business training, and a wide array of courses for personal or career enrichment. Northwood Tech is a member of the Wisconsin Technical College System and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (www.hlcommission.org). For more information, call 800.243.9482 or visit northwoodtech.edu.

About Lakeshore Technical College

Lakeshore is a nationally recognized technical college where students gain real experience for the real world. The college was ranked #20 in the nation for two-year college educational outcomes by WalletHub.com, a top-150 two-year college by the Aspen Institute, a top 10 Bellwether Award finalist three out of the last four years, and the 2021 Large Business/Industry of the Year by the Chamber of Manitowoc County. Approximately 800 students graduate from Lakeshore each year, and associate degree graduates earn an annual median salary of $54,048. Visit Lakeshore at gotoltc.edu.

About Mid-State Technical College

Mid-State, one of 16 colleges in the Wisconsin Technical College System, offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates and industry credentials in a variety of high-demand fields. With campuses in Adams, Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Wisconsin Rapids, the College district serves a resident population of approximately 172,190. Mid-State's supportive environment, state-of-the-art technology and faculty with professional experience in the fields they teach provide Mid-State graduates with real-world skills, knowledge, experience and confidence they need for an in-demand career. More than 9 in 10 Mid-State graduates are employed within six months of graduation. Visit the College's website at mstc.edu. For more Mid-State Technical College news, visit mstc.edu/news.

Contact:

Chelcee Coffman

Anthology

704-615-7603

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trio-of-wisconsin-technical-colleges-select-anthology-student-anthology-solutions-301617237.html

SOURCE Anthology