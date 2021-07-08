Trip.com becomes the first OTA to sell Eurail and Interrail mobile train passes

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, a rapidly growing global online travel agency, has announced it is the first OTA to offer Eurail and Interrail train Passes, now available via the Trip.com app. The train Passes are initially on sale in all English and German language regions, and will become available across more countries and regions around the world later in the year.

The news coincides with the easing of travel restrictions within EU countries and as other European nations move towards opening that is set to boost regional tourism across the continent. With an 11-month pre-booking period, the Eurail Pass is ideal for non-European residents who want to explore up to 33 European countries by train, while the Interrail Pass is targeted towards European residents looking to discover up to 33 European countries by rail. Eurail and Interrail Passes are available for travellers of all ages.

Stone Zhang, CEO of Train Ticketing Business, Trip.com Group commented: "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to help boost tourism in Europe and we are proud to have been chosen by Eurail to be the first OTA to sell their mobile Eurail and Interrail train Passes. Our most recent tourism data has shown an increase in Gen Z travellers taking trips which could be indicative of a forthcoming global trend. The value for money offered and vast number of countries that travellers can visit with Eurail and Interrail Passes, once travel restrictions allow, are hugely popular among millennials and Gen Z travellers so it's the perfect opportunity to tap into these markets as we further our contributions to the global travel recovery."

Roel Verhagen, Head of Sales at Eurail commented: "We are delighted to be collaborating with Trip.com and chose them as the leading OTA to sell Eurail and Interrail Passes given its sterling reputation as one of the world's rapidly growing online travel agencies with an impressive global customer base and interest in sustainable travel. We see a synergy between the types of travellers who book via Trip.com and our own customers. We look forward to making train travel in Europe accessible for an even broader audience together and to spark the curiosity of travellers once again, with the added support of Trip.com Group."

Customers who purchase their Eurail and Interrail train Passes on Trip.com are able to have their Passes issued instantly or buy now and wait to activate the Passes within the next one month, as well as enjoy free cancellations and hold their Pass as an E-Pass, providing added flexibility, security and convenience. Eurail and Interrail train Pass products are currently only available on Trip.com application V7.33.0 and above.

Trip.com provides its users with a service guarantee, supporting customers throughout their trip with any booking issues, and is always there when help is needed, usually answering customer service calls within 30 seconds. In addition to the great deals and packages on offer, Trip.com users can earn Trip Coins when booking and use them to save instantly on their next trip.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is a rapidly growing international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions and over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 English language customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit www.trip.com

About Eurail

Eurail gives travellers from all over the world the opportunity to experience flexible, borderless train travel across Europe. With a Eurail or Interrail Pass (for non-European and European citizens respectively), travellers of all ages can use an expansive network of train and ferry connections to travel in and between up to 33 countries. Eurail and Interrail Passes are available via the Eurail.com and Interrail.eu web shops, as well as an extensive network of trusted distribution partners worldwide. Eurail B.V. is owned by over 35 European railway and ferry companies, and is based in Utrecht, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.eurail.com or www.interrail.eu .

Contact

press@eurail.com

Images are available via the Eurail media portal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559878/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095154/trip_com_Logo.jpg