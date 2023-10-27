Trip.com Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Enhanced Loyalty Program

Members can now enjoy better rewards and perks, up to 20% off hotels

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global travel service provider Trip.com is pleased to announce its 6th anniversary with a gift to its valued customers – an enhanced loyalty program that features a renewed membership tier mechanism and enhanced member rewards globally.

During Trip.com's 6th anniversary promotion campaign, from now to Oct 31, Trip.com members can enjoy additional benefits on top of basic membership privileges.

Schubert Lou, Chief Operating Officer, Trip.com, said, "We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone for Trip.com as we continue journeying with our valued customers. As a sign of our continued commitment and gratitude to our loyal members, we hope these exciting new benefits and features add greater value to our customers, ultimately enhancing convenience and ensuring a safe, seamless and rewarding travel experience with Trip.com."

Enhanced Loyalty Program: Membership Tiers

Customers can sign up for free to become a Silver member to earn rewards and enjoy discounts on bookings. Membership tier upgrades are determined by the number of valid bookings made within twelve months. Members who attain an upgrade by completing a certain number of bookings will have their new membership tier extended by one year from the date of their membership upgrade. Trip.com will reset membership tiers according to the member's most recent settlement date.

New Services and Perks

Trip Coins already allow Trip.com members to enjoy many rewards and savings. This year, Trip.com will be rolling out new services for members to further support its ongoing commitment to excellent customer service, and mission to become a true travel companion for its global customer base.

For all member tiers, a new Emergency Assistance will be introduced that offers customers comprehensive help services ranging from medical support to translation assistance, child repatriation, and assistance with missing baggage. This service is available in all English-language regions.

Platinum and Diamond members can enjoy an exclusive Priority Assistance for Calls & Chats service for high-priority and fast access to a live Trip.com agent; a VIP Customer Specialists service for access to prompt and specialised assistance that has all of customer's travel details; and a Free Airport VIP Lounge Access (once per calendar year for Platinum members, twice per calendar year for Diamond members). The VIP Service is available for the following countries and regions: Australia, Great Britain, Singapore, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Spain, Denmark, Italy.

Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tier members can now enjoy a full waiver of the train handling fee, using the No Refund Handling Fee for Trains feature (once, twice, and four times per calendar year, respectively).

Commitment to Enhancing Customer Experiences

Trip.com continues to ensure world-class customer service, encapsulated in its all-in-one app offerings. Not only limited to flights, accommodations, attractions and car rentals, the global travel platform reiterates its commitment to customers through TripGenie – an advanced AI travel assistant designed to revolutionise travel planning and booking; the Trip Moments Community – a vibrant, travel-related social media experience that connects travellers globally; and Trip.com's unrivalled Customer Service team, who ensure smooth customer experiences with prompt service. With this upgraded loyalty program, Trip.com aims to be the trusted travel companion for global travellers.

Download the Trip.com app now, and start exploring, befitting, and experiencing our enhanced loyalty program today.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripcom-celebrates-6th-anniversary-with-enhanced-loyalty-program-301969890.html

SOURCE Trip.com