28.03.2023 00:00:00
Trip.com Group Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
SHANGHAI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2023. The annual report is available on the Company's website at https://investors.trip.com. Holders of the Company's securities may request a copy of the Company's annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company's website.
About Trip.com Group Limited
Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."
