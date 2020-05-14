Trip.com Group's Ctrip launches flagship store with IHG

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ctrip, part of Trip.com Group, a worldwide leading online travel services provider, today officially launched the IHG Flagship Store on its platforms, as part of a collaboration with the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). This makes Trip.com Group's Ctrip, the first online travel agent (OTA) to have worked with IHG to open an online flagship store, and will allow over 300 million Ctrip members in Greater China to register with the IHG® Rewards Club.

The IHG Flagship Store will allow Trip.com Group's Ctrip members to gain access to exclusive membership offers, stay points and other member benefits from more than 470 IHG hotels across Greater China. In addition to the flagship store, the two companies will also launch a membership-matching programme, whereby Ctrip Diamond (and higher) members will receive a direct membership status match for the IHG® Rewards Club when joining through the IHG Flagship Store.

This collaboration between Ctrip and IHG is reflective of the OTA's continuous efforts to deliver a pleasant, seamless and efficient travel experience. Ctrip continues to invite hotel partners across the globe to feature their products and services on its platforms.

Chief Executive Officer of Accommodation Business at Trip.com Group Ray Chen said, "We are delighted to work with IHG Group, as part of this win-win collaboration further enriching the travel experience for our customers."

Chief Executive Officer of IHG Greater China Jolyon Bulley said, "The partnership between two top players in the travel industry came as early signs of lodging demand returning in China. We are looking forward to better leveraging the integrated resources of both sides, providing more IHG Rewards Club members with a richer range of benefits."

About Trip.com Group Limited:

Trip.com Group Limited is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

About IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts , Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites™, and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,900 hotels and approximately 884,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: https://www.ihgplc.com/en/news-and-media and follow us on social media at: https://twitter.com/ihgcorporate, www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripcom-groups-ctrip-launches-flagship-store-with-ihg-301059001.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group