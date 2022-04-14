14.04.2022 22:05:00

Tripadvisor to Host First Quarter 2022 Conference Call on May 5, 2022

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that after the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the company will issue a press release reporting results and will simultaneously publish management's prepared remarks, which may include certain forward-looking information, at ir.tripadvisor.com.  The company will audiocast a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions regarding its financial results and management's published remarks.

(PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor)

The details of the live conference call audiocast and replay are as follows:

What:                   

Tripadvisor First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

When:                 

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Time:                     

8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call:             

(877) 224-9081, domestic


(224) 357-2223, international

Replay:                 

(855) 859-2056, passcode 1211908, domestic


(404) 537-3406, passcode 1211908, international

Webcast:             

http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations (live and replay)

 

About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com,www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, January 2022
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

TRIP-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-to-host-first-quarter-2022-conference-call-on-may-5-2022-301524765.html

SOURCE Tripadvisor

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TripAdvisor Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TripAdvisor Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TripAdvisor Inc. 24,84 8,28% TripAdvisor Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen